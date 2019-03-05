MEREDITH — Voters attending tonight’s annual meeting of the Inter-Lakes School District will be deciding on a $26.4 million operating budget for 2019-20, which is 2.2 percent higher than the current-year budget.
Assistant Superintendent Trish Temperino said the School Board has tried to balance student needs with the impact on taxpayers during budget development.
Besides the budget article, the warrant includes articles setting the salaries of district officers at the same level as this year; placing $100,000 into the facilities maintenance expendable trust and $25,000 into the special education expendable trust; and establishing a new expendable trust fund for a multi-function school activity bus.
Temperino explained that the $20,000 appropriation to establish the new fund would begin setting aside money toward the purchase of a small bus to transport students for field trips and special education purposes. The current cost of such a bus is about $60,000, and Temperino said the district eventually would like to have three of them.
“By law, the purpose does not include transporting students to and from home or school bus stops,” she said. “It would relieve our dependence on our primary transportation,” which would save money in the long run.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the Robert F. Pottle Memorial Gymnasium at Inter-Lakes Middle-High School.
