GILFORD — Local firefighters, helped by a group of hikers, carried a woman off Belknap Mountain after she injured her ankle while hiking Saturday.
Gilford Fire Rescue was notified at 1:47 p.m. Saturday that there was an injured hiker on the 2,382-foot mountain. After gathering more information, including GPS coordinates and speaking via cell phone with the woman’s husband, who was with her, rescuers determined that the woman was on the Red Trail, about 100 yards from the summit and fire tower.
The rescue crew responded to the Carriage Road upper parking lot, then split up with four members entering the woods on foot, and another two using the department’s six-wheel off-road vehicle via the parallel Green Trail.
The weather was good but rescuers encountered challenging hiking conditions due to exposed wet rocks and variable terrain. The off-road vehicle was only able to go a third of the way up the trail. The patient, whose name was not released, was evaluated by Gilford Fire Rescue personnel. She was suffering from an ankle injury and unable to leave the mountain under her own power, according to Gilford Fire Lt. Jeff Madon. Crews applied a splint and put the woman in a Stokes basket, equipped with a large all-terrain wheel.
Six Gilford Fire Rescue personnel, assisted by other hikers, carried the patient down the Green Trail to where the all-terrain vehicle was waiting. She was transferred to the vehicle for the nearly hour-long descent to the parking lot.
The woman chose not to be transported by ambulance, but instead went to the hospital in a personal vehicle, Madon said.
Madon noted the incident was the third mountain rescue in the past two weeks and was fairly labor-intensive due to the variable terrain.
“With only six Gilford Fire Rescue personnel available, the assistance of bystanders and our utilization of our specialized equipment was critical in a successful and timely rescue,” he said. “It was fortunate that this occurred early in the afternoon, as sunset is earlier and earlier this time of year. The bystanders that were hiking with the patient absolutely did the right thing by having a charged cell phone with them and contacting 9-1-1 as soon as the injury occurred.”
