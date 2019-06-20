LACONIA — After completing a market analysis, a consultant has recommended the former Laconia State School property host an indoor athletic facility big enough to accommodate four regulation basketball courts.
Robin Scott Hunden, president of Chicago-based Hunden Strategic Partners, told the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission on Thursday there is enough demand from local organizations to fill such a facility in the evenings throughout the winter season.
“This demand would drive significant rental revenue to any new indoor complex,” his report said. “The development of a flexible indoor court complex would likely also result in the creation of new local and regional events.”
It could provide space for various other sports or for athletes who need to get in from the cold to practice off-season, and could also attract smaller regional weekend events, the report said.
Hunden said there would be adequate hotel capacity for visitors during the slow winter months, there is a lack of local indoor facilities and there would be an opportunity to drive sports tourism to the site, which is near North Main Street and Meredith Center Road.
Members of the commission are tasked with finding a use for the 200 acres of state-owned land that would generate jobs. They’ve expressed interest in boosting tourism by attracting athletes and their families to the area for so-called “sportcations.”
The panel is also considering additional uses for the 200-acre site, including retail, medical offices, lodging, housing and agriculture.
The report struck a note of caution.
“While sports facilities are impactful, they often do not break even operationally, necessitating the investment upfront and ongoing support of outside forces.
“Most of the spending that occurs from a facility generally happens in lodging, restaurants, attractions and retail. Attracting private capital to such facilities is difficult, even if they are busy and impactful.”
The report said that, given the availability of sports complexes in New Hampshire and in New England, the local population base, lack of branded hotel rooms and location, it would be difficult to attract large regional tournaments.
A possible location for the venue would be near the existing Robbie Mills Field.
In a question-and-answer period, Mayor Ed Engler said he was told by the consultant that the indoor facility being discussed could cost in the range of $10 million to build.
The site would take up four acres and include at least 200 parking spaces. Amenities would include concession stands, a management office, officials’ changing room and bathrooms with extra space for changing clothes.
Optional items could include a physical therapy office, a restaurant and a 90-room hotel.
The consultant looked at alternatives. Demand for multiple baseball fields may not be enough to generate sufficient return on investment. The land is also uneven, making the development of fields more difficult. Also, there would likely not be enough hotel rooms available during busy summer months.
A multi-sheet ice venue was looked at, but costs would be much greater and it would not be as flexible for use in a range of sports.
Commissioner Gino Baroni expressed skepticism.
He asked whether there was a lesson to be learned by the closure of an indoor sports facility in Tilton. An audience member who used the facility said it has now been turned into an opioid treatment center.
“I look at the demographics as a developer and when people get north of Concord they start saying, ‘Why am I coming up here?’” Baroni said.
In the report, there was a map showing a potential drive time from Boston to the proposed facility in Laconia of two hours.
“I really doubt anybody from Concord, Massachusetts or Boston would drive to Laconia for a facility when there is so much available there south and west,” he said. “The proof of the pudding for me is, would a private developer do this?”
Hunden said, “I don’t think that’s the proof in the pudding. If that’s your hurdle, the answer is going to be, ‘No.’”
Baroni countered, “We have to get someone to contribute money who is not a private developer. You help us find that, we’ll build it.”
Commission Chairman George Bald said money for continued operation of the commission is also an issue.
He said Gov. Chris Sununu had proposed $850,000 in commission funding per year for two years, but that was changed in the legislature to $350,000 per year for two years.
The commission has been spending money on consultant reports and on studies necessary to assess the environmental condition of the former Laconia State School site, which contains a number of long-vacant buildings in poor shape. Bald said decreased funding could slow the commission’s work.
“But certainly we will do our best to keep things moving,” he said. “We’ll continue until it’s complete. It’s disappointing, but we appreciate they are going to give us something.”
