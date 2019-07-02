This Independence Day is special for three towns celebrating anniversaries this year — Belmont and Tilton marking their 150th birthdays, and Bristol celebrating its bicentennial.
Belmont is planning a birthday bash for Friday, July 5, with a 150th Anniversary Evening at the bandstand on Mill Street, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be a celebration cake and live music by Walrus Gumboot, a Beatles tribute band.
Tilton has been celebrating for the past two weekends, and is taking July 4 off, but there will be a concert by the 39th Army Band at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Bristol is marking its bicentennial with a Happy Birthday Bristol parade theme. Marchers and floats will leave from the Freudenberg-NOK parking lot at 10 a.m. and head downtown. Bristol’s celebration will continue on Saturday, July 6, with fireworks over Newfound Lake at 9:15 p.m. Prior to the pyrotechnics, there will be vendors and musical performance with LED light show between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Other celebrations
Ashland always holds a big Independence Day celebration, and this year is no different. Activities begin on July 3 with a food truck rally, DJ Chris White at the Gazebo, and activities on the ball field that include a bounce house, bungee jumping, rock wall, and games from Vertical Entertainment. Judging of an apple pie baking contest will take place at 7 p.m. Then, at 9:30 p.m., the town will have the National Anthem and fireworks to round out the day.
Continuing on July 4, The Common Man will offer a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. to raise money toward the town’s patriotic programs, with a parade to follow at 10 a.m. from the fire station to the ball field. The theme of the parade is “Peace, Love & the Fourth of July” to tie in with the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Art Festival. The parade will feature Art Harriman as grand marshal. The Mary Ruell Award will be presented, and there will be a display of antique cars on the ball field.
Alton also starts celebrating on July 3, with fireworks at dusk.
Canterbury will have a parade at 10 a.m. on the fourth, with fireworks at dusk.
Center Harbor will have its 41st annual foot race on July 4, with the children’s race at 9 and the adults at 10 a.m. The town’s Fourth of July parade, on the theme “Vintage Center Harbor,” will begin at 2 p.m. The celebration will end in the evening with the Center Harbor Town Band performing at 7 o’clock and fireworks at 9:15.
Gilmanton will hold its Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m., with fireworks scheduled for Saturday, July 6, at dusk.
In Laconia, at Weirs Beach, there will be fireworks on Friday, July 3 at midnight. The Fourth of July parade will leave Laconia High School at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, ending at Opechee Park.
Meredith will have its fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on the fourth.
Moultonborough has scheduled its parade for 11 a.m. on Thursday, starting at Blake Road. There will be fireworks at dusk.
Northfield also plans to have a fireworks display on July 4 at dusk in Surette Park.
Sanbornton’s Fourth of July celebration will include a barbecue and fireworks, with live entertainment provided by JD Mike at 3 p.m. at Steele Hill Resort.
Wolfeboro’s Fourth of July parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Main Street. There will be a band concert at Cate Park from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by fireworks.
