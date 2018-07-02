With the Fourth of July falling mid-week and Laconia, Ashland, and Meredith celebrating important anniversaries, the week will be filled with celebrations and fireworks.
The weather forecast for today and the Fourth calls for temperatures in the 90s, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible later in the day.
Ashland’s celebration of its 150th anniversary offers a performance by the Larry Walker Band at the ballpark today at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk over Packard Field. (Rain date for fireworks is Thursday, July 5.)
Also today, Alton will offer fireworks at dusk over Alton Bay, with a rain date of Friday, July 6.
Bristol’s fireworks will occur at dusk tonight over Newfound Lake, with a rain date of July 6.
Sandwich also will be shooting off fireworks tonight at dusk, over Quimby Field.
Following a long Laconia tradition, there will be fireworks at Weirs Beach starting at one minute before midnight and lasting into the early hours of July 4, making it the first Independence Day fireworks display in the state. (Later in the week at Weirs Beach, there will be a special Sunday fireworks show on July 8 at 10 p.m., and pyrotechnics will continue every Friday night throughout the summer months, until Labor Day.)
July 4
The Fourth will offer a number of Independence Day parades, with Ashland’s at 10 a.m., following a 7 a.m. pancake breakfast fundraiser at The Common Man. The grand marshal of this year’s parade will be Ernie Paquette, and the Pemi-Baker Beekeepers’ Association will help celebrate with a float that also highlights the importance of honeybees.
The Firecracker 5K race will take place in Bristol, with an 8 a.m. registration and race start at 8:30, ahead of the town’s Independence Day parade at 10 a.m. The parade theme is “Celebrating Family” and it offers prizes of $75, $50, and $25 for the top three entries. Bristol’s celebration also includes a boat parade on Newfound Lake at 1 p.m., with a prize for best-decorated boat.
Other parades on the Fourth include Wolfeboro, at 10 a.m.; Moultonborough, at 11 a.m.; and Center Harbor, at 2 p.m.
Center Harbor’s full day of Fourth of July activities begin with the town’s 40th annual footrace. The kids’ race takes place at 9 a.m. and the adult race is at 10 a.m. The lineup for the parade will be at Chase Circle at 1:30 p.m., with trophies and ribbons to be awarded. On Wednesday evening, the Center Harbor Town Band will perform at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. over Center Harbor Bay.
Moultonborough’s Independence Day parade will begin on Blake Road and end at the Lions Club on Old Route 109, where the Lions will provide a complimentary cookout at noon. The town will provide fireworks at dusk on the Center Harbor beach.
In Meredith, where the town is celebrating its 250th anniversary, there will be a special celebration at the Chase House from 2 to 4 p.m., with the opening of the town’s 1968 time capsule. The capsule has been in residence at the Meredith Public Library since it was taken out of the ground this past spring, and it will arrive in an antique car as part of a procession led by drummers. In addition to opening the time capsule to reveal its contents, the event also will include an ice cream social and a slide show.
The Lions Club’s Rubber Ducky Race begins at 4 p.m. at the Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith, with a top prize of $1,000; and there will be fireworks at dusk over Meredith Bay.
Other fireworks on the Fourth include Sanbornton’s, at Steele Hill Resorts at 9:30 p.m.; and Tamworth’s, at K.A. Brett School at 9:30 p.m.
Wolfeboro will feature a band concert at 7 p.m. in Cate Park, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at the Brewster Academy athletic fields (rain date July 5).
In addition to the town celebrations, The M/S Mount Washington will be offering a Fireworks Party Cruise on Lake Winnipesaukee to take in the evening’s fireworks while providing entertainment on board the ship. It leaves the Weirs docks at 7 p.m. and returns after the fireworks, around 10 p.m.
July 5
The day after the Fourth is one for band concerts.
In Bristol, the summer concert series kicks off with the Uncle Steve Band in Kelley Park at 6:30 p.m.
The Gilford Community Band will give a concert at Weeks Bandstand on Thursday, July 5, at 7:30 p.m.
July 6
On Friday, July 6, ahead of Laconia’s 125th Anniversary Extravaganza, the Belknap Mill will bring the Cody James Gang to Rotary Park as part of its Arts in the Park concert series. The performance is free and begins at 6 p.m.
Also on Friday, from 6-8 p.m., the Congregational Church of Laconia will be celebrating with a “Laconia Cares About Peace” display of 4,500 Peace Cranes that have been created for the event. The church will be providing hot dogs, drinks, and dessert, and Phil Bretton and the A# Foursome Barbershop Quartet will perform.
July 7
The Celebration Parade from Laconia High School to Opechee Park will take place on Saturday, July 7, at 2 p.m., followed by the 125th Party in the Park. The event will feature community stage activities; creation of a Celebration Sand Sculpture by Justin Gordon of Elwin Designs; craft and food vendors; a beer and wine garden; and free Main Stage entertainment through the Putnam Fund from 3 to 9:30 p.m. The evening ends with a fireworks spectacular at 9:30 p.m.
During the festivities at Opechee Park, the 2018 Celebrate Laconia Ornament will be introduced, and will be for sale at the Party in the Park, after which it will be available, along with Celebrate Laconia's other merchandise, at the Belknap Mill.
July 8
Temple B’nai Israel will hold its 21st annual Jewish Food Festival on Sunday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The temple is located at 210 Court St.
