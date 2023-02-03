CONCORD — Attorney General John M. Formella is advising New Hampshire residents, especially older adults, concerning a recent increase in the “Grandparent Scam.”

In a “Grandparent Scam,” a scammer calls or emails a victim posing as a relative, typically a grandchild. The scammer claims to be in trouble, often saying they have been arrested in another state or country. The scammer may also pose as a law enforcement officer claiming to have arrested the relative. The scammer will tell the victim to not tell anyone, sometimes threatening that the victim is under a “gag order” not to speak about the incident.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.