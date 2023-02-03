CONCORD — Attorney General John M. Formella is advising New Hampshire residents, especially older adults, concerning a recent increase in the “Grandparent Scam.”
In a “Grandparent Scam,” a scammer calls or emails a victim posing as a relative, typically a grandchild. The scammer claims to be in trouble, often saying they have been arrested in another state or country. The scammer may also pose as a law enforcement officer claiming to have arrested the relative. The scammer will tell the victim to not tell anyone, sometimes threatening that the victim is under a “gag order” not to speak about the incident.
In recent weeks, residents have reported such calls to local law enforcement and the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Bureau. At least one incident resulted in substantial monetary loss to the victim, who was told that a family member was in legal trouble. Another would-be victim was addressed by the scammers by a unique name only the family knows, lending credibility to the call. Residents have reported the scammers have arranged to pick up cash from residents’ homes.
Legitimate law enforcement officials will never issue "gag orders" by phone or email; demand payment over the phone, by email, wire transfer or in-person payment of cash or other valuables; or ask for your personal identifying information in exchange for release.
Anyone receiving one of these calls should not engage with the caller; hang up immediately; not provide money or personal information; contact the family member directly, at a known number; call someone trusted for an opinion about the call; contact local police department immediately; and report the scam to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-468-4454, Doj-CPB@doj.nh.gov or doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints.
Anyone with knowledge that a vulnerable adult has been scammed or financially exploited should also contact the New Hampshire Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 800-949-0470.
