Joy Wallace of the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center shows off her boat ahead of the Independence Day boat parade on Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday, July 1. (Sydney Green photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
ALTON BAY — God, family and country: This is the theme for Alton Bay’s inaugural Patriotic Boat Parade. Boats donned with patriotic decor accompanied by live music will parade Lake Winnipesaukee on Alton Bay in celebration of Independence Day. The parade, hosted by the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center, is Saturday, July 1.
ABCCC is a year-round Christian retreat center and campground that provides a place for believers to seek a closer relationship with the Lord. The center hosts events throughout the year to support this work. This summer, Joy and Willie Wallace, spouses and co-activity directors, are organizing several happenings with one mission in mind: to promote unity for the community. The boat parade will head off their season of events.
Joy explained the idea behind the event and said she hopes it will serve as an opportunity to unify the community.
“We are trying now to get back into what the campground is all about, which is our theme: Unity for our community,” Joy said. “We based it off of Psalms 133:1, where it talks about the importance of working together in unity; that is why we are organizing all these activities for the community.”
The parade will begin from the Back Bay at the trestle on Route 11, then travel south to the M/S Mount Washington’s wharf in Alton Bay and then down Irwin Marine, where the boats will turn left to the east side of the bay and finish back to the Back Bay. The town police boat will lead the parade and the town fire boat will be last. Joy anticipates having around 25 boats from the campground in the parade.
Joy encourages everyone to share in their Independence Day festivities by coming to watch the parade.
“Come and celebrate the country which we love with some fun,” she said.
The parade begins at 5 p.m., and should last for about an hour, according to Joy. To continue the celebration, a beach barbecue will be held afterward where everyone is welcome. In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be held on Monday, July 3.
For more information about the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center, visit altonbay.org.
Sydney Green is an intern with The Laconia Daily Sun and hails from New Hampton. She is a rising sophomore at Hillsdale College studying chemistry and journalism. When she's not writing or studying, she enjoys hiking in the White Mountains.
