Boat Parade

Joy Wallace of the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center shows off her boat ahead of the Independence Day boat parade on Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday, July 1. (Sydney Green photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

ALTON BAY — God, family and country: This is the theme for Alton Bay’s inaugural Patriotic Boat Parade. Boats donned with patriotic decor accompanied by live music will parade Lake Winnipesaukee on Alton Bay in celebration of Independence Day. The parade, hosted by the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center, is Saturday, July 1.

ABCCC is a year-round Christian retreat center and campground that provides a place for believers to seek a closer relationship with the Lord. The center hosts events throughout the year to support this work. This summer, Joy and Willie Wallace, spouses and co-activity directors, are organizing several happenings with one mission in mind: to promote unity for the community. The boat parade will head off their season of events.

