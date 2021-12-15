SANBORNTON — Throughout the year, donations trickle into the Sanbornton Public Library in the form of coins and dollars dropped into a donation can, checks stuffed in greeting cards, or books and videos brought in boxes and bags to replenish what amounts to a revolving used book store.
No one was prepared for the anonymous – and extraordinary - donation that arrived last month: a check for $100,000, with no restrictions except to continue serving this town of roughly 3,000 residents.
“From what I understand they have a great appreciation of the library and the library staff,” said Carol Raymond, vice chair of the library’s board of trustees.
To a small library in a country town, “It can make a huge difference, and there are no strings attached,” said David Adams, the board’s chair. “It’s in recognition of the library programming and the dedication of the staff during COVID times. We were very shocked and pleased and extremely grateful. There are no strings attached.”
“It’s amazing that someone could so graciously make such a kind gift,” said the library’s director Marcia Haigh, who has steered this library for the last eight years, after running a same-size library in rural Belgrade, Maine.
It’s a gift that seemed to drop out of the sky – and a testimony to the generosity of neighbors and library lovers who want to see this cherished reading-and-gathering place thrive. It’s not just about loaning books and DVDs, although that’s typically what lures most newcomers.
COVID was a brave new world, a confounding zone for libraries which are centers for interaction and intellectual life. During the pandemic, Sanbornton Library rose to the challenge of preserving the community’s most widely-used meeting place, even when conversations took place behind masks between people socially distanced outside, and knitting groups met over Zoom. Books requested online or by phone were delivered on trays to cars parked in the lot the library shares with the Sanbornton Congregational Church next door.
As an alternative to in-person children’s programming, take-home crafts became available at the library’s check out desk – and the kits-to-go remain popular. During COVID, the Sanbornton Library's outdoor Story Walk offered placards for three different children’s books each year, instead of only one. New releases and recent purchases were displayed in the library windows for browsers to peruse through glass.
It was a strangely stifled world in the new normal, in the heart of a town that loves its library — which happens to be in an historic building that once housed Woodman Sanborn Academy, the town’s first school.
“This is the community living room,” said Haigh. “The town of Sanbornton has had a lending library since 1796.”
Even then, when it was the Sanbornton Library Society, books brought people together to think and talk. Now the core mission remains, just with different methods of delivery that took a leap forward with COVID.
“Our role in the community has evolved with technology and social media,” said Haigh. It was able to expand and preserve its regular audience despite mandates to stay at home.
Local children did schoolwork from the parking lot, some using their parents’ cell phones because they didn’t have WiFi at home. Older readers helped younger readers and reluctant readers adopt a lifetime habit.
It’s too early to tell what the $100,000 will do, but at the top of the list are repairs to the ceiling of the Woodman room, used for chess games, art groups, yoga, public presentations and children’s crafts.
It may also buy new a router and a modem, which will improve WIFI and networking for library staff and library users, said Haigh. The donation can be spent a little at a time, she said, as long as it goes to furthering the library and its services to the community.
Regulars are enthusiastic when it comes to SPL, its technology-based services, physical books and periodicals — and its unmistakable friendly, small-town vibe. The church, library and the Old Town Hall, used for elections and civic meetings, comprise the heart of Sanbornton Square, a Colonial-era downtown. The only other meeting and chit-chat place might be Sanbornton General Store, several miles away, in a different section of town.
Sanbornton is Belknap County’s largest town by square miles. Library lovers don’t begrudge the drive.
“I use it for books and movies and occasionally I read the newspaper here,” said Jeff Burns, a resident who stops by every two weeks. “I think libraries in general are important. Not everybody is enthralled with this technological age. When I’m reading a book, I like to read a book. It’s probably a generational thing.”
Burns, like others, comes for programming that piques his interest, mostly by experts who live in Sanbornton or the greater Lakes Region. He learned about trusts and estate planning here from a local attorney who has an office a short walk up a hill from the library building - which will celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2025.
“There are a lot of social events on a weekly basis,” said Burns. “The library fills an important social function in a widely spread-out rural town. A woman who lived up the street here has a great interest and knowledge about the possibility of extra-terrestrial life. Three or four years ago, she gave a talk that was standing room only,” he said. “I usually don’t stay here very long, but it’s a very comfortable place to hang out.”
Haigh, who retires in January, said she has enjoyed being a small-town librarian, which requires doing a little bit of everything, with the added benefit of getting to know a little bit about everyone who borrows books. Greeting cards and thank-you notes say, “We greatly appreciate everything you and the staff do for us.”
Upstairs in the adult collection, an 1862 painting by Walter Ingalls (a portrait painter whose work hangs in the New Hampshire Statehouse) of the Alfred Burleigh family, includes the daughter of the man who founded Woodman-Sanborn Academy. A local fundraiser to professionally restore it raised $3,000 in two months.
“I do believe libraries are a reflection of the communities they serve,” said Haigh. “This library has a long history of community support. We have people who browse the book sale and even if they don’t buy something, they’ll put $20 in the donation jar.”
Charles Wyman, a regular, built three new “book trucks” or rolling wooden shelves. The upstairs has living room-like areas where fiber arts and book groups gather.
“They like to sit in the soft chairs – half in person, half on Zoom. We keep it going wherever they’re at,” said Haigh.
“It’s the heart of the community. We don’t have a community center. It’s so much more than talking about books. People come and sit at the table and have coffee and a chance to see other people,” said Jacki Bonafide, a Sanbornton resident and library regular. “I don’t know how other places do it, but this place is a blessing.”
“Coming from away, when I get to see people who haven’t seen each other in a while meet and share their stories, it’s a window into the Sanbornton world,” said Haigh, who said she wore out two pairs of long johns delivering books curbside in winter. Through interlibrary loan and “generous professional sharing relationships” between librarians, “small libraries are the gateway to all other libraries in the world.”
For younger patrons, the love of books often springs from Story Walk. Strolling the loop in a field and reading a new passage every fifteen steps has become an inter-generational activity, even in brisk weather.
“My favorite quote is from a parent,” said Haight. Her two younger sons would take turns reading a page. “The older one was a voracious reader. It encouraged the younger one to love reading. It made all the difference. It was empowering,” she said.
When Linda Salatiello moved from Seattle to Sanbornton decades ago, the library was a game-changer, and conduit to a connected life. When a teacher at Sanbornton Central School said her son was musically talented, the family had no piano. The librarian at the time let him practice for free on the old upright in the Woodman room. “How many places would allow something like that?” she said.
Her son later rehearsed there as a middle school saxophone player and member of Moulton’s Band, one of the longest continuously-running music ensembles in New Hampshire.
“I just really appreciate what I could find and do there,” Salatiello said. “It’s a very friendly place, and the people are just so gracious.” The $100,000 donation? “It just about blew us away. People really do respect what a resource it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.