MOULTONBOROUGH — If you call for help with a fire or medical emergency, do you know what happens on the other end of that call? In many communities in New Hampshire, particularly the smaller ones, that call will be answered by people who are not full-time responders. Often referred to as “call” responders, these firefighters and emergency medical personnel leave their regular work, their dinner table or their bed, to help.
And, in many communities, it’s a system that isn’t working any longer.
In Moultonborough, the reliance on call responders was determined to be inadequate years ago. Since 2007, the town has employed two full-time firefighters, who are at the ready during normal working hours, the time period when Fire Chief David Bengtson said it’s most difficult to get call staff to respond. More recently, it has become apparent that this strategy is no longer working, as there aren’t enough people responding to overnight calls.
This need had led to a push in town to bolster the department’s response capabilities with additional full-time staff. The town’s selectboard included funds in the operating budget to hire three more firefighters. Meanwhile, a petitioned warrant article asks residents to hire six more. Voters will have their say on the matter at the annual Town Meeting on May 11.
Kevin Quinlan, chair of the selectboard, said if voters approve of the petitioned article, a total of six additional firefighters would be hired, bringing the total full-time staff to eight.
Bengtson said the staffing strategy would be to schedule four teams of two firefighters, who would work rotating 24-hour shifts, ensuring that there would always be at least two people ready to respond to emergencies in town.
The situation in Moultonborough, Bengtson said, is driven by two concurrent trends. The first is that the number of active call staff in town has dropped.
“Over the years, our call response has decreased. We are not getting the consistency of response out of them,” Bengtson said. He would like to have an active roster — meaning, people who regularly respond to calls — of about 25. Right now, he only has about 12 people who reliably show up. That has put more pressure on them, increasing risk of injury or burnout.
“In the past several years, there have been several building fire calls that have been just four of us" responding, Bengtson said.
The second trend has to do with population changes. Whether it’s because of more time property owners are spending at seasonal or vacation properties, or because of increasing median age, the volume of calls has increased substantially.
Bengtson said calls to the department used to number between 857 and 900 per year. Last year that figure jumped to 1,167 and he said 2023 statistics are running about 30% above the same period in 2022.
In October, fire chiefs and selectboard members met with their counterparts in the neighboring towns of Sandwich and Center Harbor, and found that the problem didn’t stop at the town line.
“When we started looking at the budget coming, we figured this was the time to put in a staffing request,” Bengtson said. He said the proposal would add less than 20 cents to the tax rate. “I think it’s a good proposal, to make sure we have people responding consistently to calls. It’s not trying to do away with call firefighters. We still need them to keep responding, hopefully,” Bengtson said.
Widespread problem
As Moultonborough found out, the problem is not unique to its community. In fact, it’s a problem that doesn’t stop at county or even state lines.
“Local call departments are struggling for help. It’s not just a local problem, it’s a national problem,” said Ken Jones, chief of the Meredith Fire Department. That town is currently undergoing a study to evaluate, among other things, its reliance on call firefighters. Jones said their current model, which hires call members to come in for shifts on a per-diem basis, is unsustainable.
The issue is one that affects departments covering the vast majority of residents. According to a recruitment and retention report, published by the Department of Safety, only 27 agencies in the state, covering 12% of the state’s population, are operated by “career” personnel. The other 88% are staffed by call staff, volunteer staff, or a combination of the three.
It’s a problem that a lot of fire department administrators are grappling with, said Brent Lemire, executive director of the New Hampshire Association of Fire Chiefs.
“We’re having an issue with recruitment and retention in the fire service, especially in the smaller towns that rely on [call members], their people are more commuter-based. They used to be able to rely on people in town to respond to the fire station, but there’s no one left in town, they all leave town to go to work,” Lemire said.
