LACONIA — After establishing name recognition on the trail and with a splashy debate performance in August, Vivek Ramaswamy wants to go deep into policy with voters. Making his first official solo appearance in the city on Sunday — and with professed intentions for a slew of upcoming appearances — the 38-year-old hopes the Republican stronghold of Belknap County will help him cement current buzz into actual votes.
Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur and son of Indian immigrants who offers himself as the posterchild of the American Dream, builds his campaign on his "10 Truths." Offering himself as the next generation of Trumpism, Ramaswamy advocates for a new “revolution” that will involve dismantling several federal departments, including the Department of Education and the Internal Revenue Service, and rescuing America from its three plagues of “transgenderism,” “climatism” and “wokeism.”
Supporters praise Ramaswamy’s public speaking prowess and outsider status. Opponents, including his primary competitors, criticize his lack of experience and brash policy stances. His foreign policy proposals — including one he debuted aboard the M/S Mount Washington in June that would have the U.S. pull military aid to Ukraine and negotiate a peace deal with Russia — have drawn criticism since August’s debate.
The Sunday event was part of an 11-stop tour through the Granite State the lone millennial candidate made over the holiday weekend. In an interview with The Daily Sun, Ramaswamy unpacked his recent town hall at the Conference Center at Blueberry Lane and shed light on how he would address the issue of homelessness — one of prominent concern in Laconia and across the Granite State that’s not dominating the GOP primary conversation.
Now that voters recognize his name and platform, “I want to have authentic conversations where people feel permission to say in public what they otherwise would say in private,” Ramaswamy said. An intimate venue like the conference center was prime for that: “We were able to go deeper into policy areas.” Both in formal Q&A sessions and while mingling with voters, he said, Laconians were most interested in his plan for mass federal administrative layoffs.
“We've heard the ‘shut down the deep state’ version of the pitch before, but how are you going to do it in a way that goes beyond just rhetoric? And I think that was something I was able to persuade most of the people in the room on by going into detail,” Ramaswamy said.
Ramaswamy has unequivocally defended former President Donald Trump during the campaign, even as rivals have woven varying levels of criticism into their messages in recent weeks.
At the same time, Ramaswamy subtly distinguishes himself from the Trump legacy by aiming to actually execute it and then build on it, rather than only inherit it.
“I think people left with a sense of confidence that this is now moving to a phase of the America First movement where this is more than just slogans,” Ramaswamy said. “This is going to be reality starting in January 2025, if I'm elected. It is my strong sense that people left with a renewed sense of confidence that this isn't just vision now. It is reality.”
On the issue of homelessness, Ramaswamy said his ideas around mental health, national purpose and the southern border would combine to aid those who are unhoused.
“Part of it I think is restoring a sense of purpose and meaning. A big part of what's driving the mental health epidemic in this country is when faith, family patriotism, hard work, all disappear at the same time,” he said. Feeding a generation “starved for purpose and meaning” would mean increasing mental health institutions with faith-based approaches, he said.
Addressing homelessness in a Ramaswamy administration starts, though, with militarizing the southern border.
“You don't have to travel to the southern border to see the effects of the southern border — you can just go to most cities in this country. And if your sink is clogged, you got to turn off the faucet first,” Ramaswamy said. “It turns out the wall was not enough: we have to be willing to use our own military resources to seal the invasion across our own southern border.”
By his own description, Ramaswamy’s ability to translate buzz into secure support in central New Hampshire in the coming months will be telling: “It's the beating heart of the state and in some ways, you go up a 50-mile radius in any given direction, you've got a pretty good cross section of the country, which I think is remarkable ... sometimes to be at the bleeding edge, you’ve got to be at the center.”
