Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a cruise aboard the M/S Mount Washington in June hosted by the Belknap County Republican Committee. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — After establishing name recognition on the trail and with a splashy debate performance in August, Vivek Ramaswamy wants to go deep into policy with voters. Making his first official solo appearance in the city on Sunday — and with professed intentions for a slew of upcoming appearances — the 38-year-old hopes the Republican stronghold of Belknap County will help him cement current buzz into actual votes. 

Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur and son of Indian immigrants who offers himself as the posterchild of the American Dream, builds his campaign on his "10 Truths." Offering himself as the next generation of Trumpism, Ramaswamy advocates for a new “revolution” that will involve dismantling several federal departments, including the Department of Education and the Internal Revenue Service, and rescuing America from its three plagues of “transgenderism,” “climatism” and “wokeism.” 

