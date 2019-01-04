TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home has issued a warning to visitors in the wake of two potentially contagious outbreaks of illness.
The illnesses, occurring in separate housing units, prompted the veterans home to ask visitors to take precautions during visits, such as extra hand washing or donning gloves and surgical masks, depending on the location of the resident they're visiting.
One of the residents developed a respiratory illness; the other an intestinal illness. The regular volunteers at the home are being asked to stay at home until the situation is cleared.
Commandant Margaret D. LaBrecque said visitation remains open, as long as the precautionary measures are followed. However, following the guidelines of the New Hampshire Division of Public Health, the public should consider whether a planned visit can be postponed. Additionally, anyone experiencing respiratory or gastrointestinal symptoms should stay away until those symptoms are gone.
Anyone with questions may contact the unit's nursing staff or the infection control nurse.
Meanwhile, the veterans home's medical staff is testing to determine the type of outbreak.
"The measures at this point are strictly precautionary," said LaBrecque, "both to protect residents from new infections coming from outside, as well as prevent the spread of viruses carried out of the facility."
