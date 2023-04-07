During a flight on Thursday, Dave Emerson saw a healthy dose of ice around Lake Winnipesaukee, including in Wolfeboro. He was a little surprised to see ice-out happen so soon, on Friday. (Courtesy photo/Dave Emerson, Emerson Aviation)
Julie Hirshan Hart
There was plenty of ice visible Thursday in Center Harbor during Dave Emeron's flight. It surprised him when he declared ice-out the very next day. (Courtesy photo/Dave Emerson, Emerson Aviation)
The ice is officially out on Lake Winnipesaukee, according to Dave Emerson of Emerson Aviation. He made the determination at 4:55 p.m. on April 7.
“I was on my way back from a trip to New Jersey, and thought I better check,” Emerson said, and added he was glad he was able to determine the time.
Ice-out is declared when the five ports the M/S Mount Washington would travel are free of ice: Alton Bay, Center Harbor, Meredith, Weirs Beach and Wolfeboro.
“I’m a little surprised, based on what I saw yesterday,” he said Friday. Lily Pond in Gilford was “fully covered” with ice, he said, which seemed like it would point to at least seven to 10 days before ice-out on the big lake. Emerson also noticed ice in Wolfeboro, Center Harbor, Alton Bay and Meredith during a flight on Thursday.
The last time ice-out happened on April 7 was in 1930. However, the early April date is no surprise to Emerson. Ice-out was declared on April 5 last year, and April 6 in 2020.
“It’s not out of the ordinary,” he said. “It’s right on par with recent dates” of ice-out.
Emerson said that even though ice-out is declared, the lake is by no means ice-free. He said all the ice that broke up across the lake is now on the east side, in areas like Back Bay in Wolfeboro and Roberts Cove in Alton.
“The whole east side of Winnipesaukee has ice right up against the shoreline,” he said.
In a recent poll, only two of The Daily Sun’s readers guessed that ice-out would be declared this week. Frank Pendergrast, of Norfolk, Massachusetts, was the closest, with April 8. Donna Bean of Sanbornton predicted April 5.
Emerson said ice-out means that spring is just around the corner, and predicted island residents will soon be making their way to their camps, and readying boats to go in the water.
