Refreshing, sugary and nostalgic — there might be no better symbol for summer’s sweetness than ice cream. Yet, for all of its ability to connect to memories of seasons past, ice cream is also a business that demands innovation. Local makers of the sweet treat say they find success by serving both innovative flavors as well as beloved familiars.
When it comes to beloved favorites, few have better data than Kellerhaus, which has been making its own candies, chocolates and ice cream since 1906, and has decades upon decades of records.
Kellerhaus
Daryl Dawson, owner of Kellerhaus at the Weirs since 2017, said that for most of the confectionery's history, the ice cream served a narrow role, as a vehicle to carry toppings.
“Before we bought it, the big push was the sundae bar. The flavors of ice cream were limited,” Dawson said. Though there are more than 100 recipes in the company’s records, only about 10 flavors were offered at any one time, and they were generally simple flavors: chocolate, strawberry and coffee, for example.
“Even now, our top seller is vanilla,” Dawson said. The second-best is “cookie monster,” which, he said, is just vanilla ice cream with blue coloring added. “But the trend now is that people want more flavors.”
Kellerhaus continues to offer those 10 cornerstone ice creams, but has spiced up the selection with another 10 flavors, for 20 at any given time — and Dawson said they will be offering up to 30 this summer.
With the variety come a range of alternatives. Dawson said customers will find non-dairy options, and no-sugar-added ice creams, which they’ve been asking for. Customers have also asked for frozen yogurt, which Kellerhaus doesn’t have yet, but it does have soft-serve ice cream, he said.
Some of the old flavors have proven to have a strong following, even in 2023, he said, such as maple walnut, and their chocolate chocolate chip, which has a light cocoa base with chocolate chips mixed in. New flavors earning a spot include lavender, blueberry and strawberry cheesecake, and cereal-based flavors such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
“We’re constantly coming up with new flavors,” Dawson said. A big hit last year was “shark attack,” a vanilla-based ice cream with white chocolate chunks, sea salt, and red and blue swirls.
Sawyer’s Ice Cream
Sawyer’s in Gilford hasn’t been around for quite as long as Kellerhaus, but at 77 years, it’s right on its heels. And, like Kellerhaus, Sawyer’s is under new ownership. This will be the second full summer with Sawyer’s managed by Ron Allen and Kalley Cutler, who also operate Jamison’s Restaurant in Hampstead.
Ice cream has long been a staple at Sawyer’s, and the new owners are hoping to build on that history.
Cutler said she’s been surprised to find that some flavors associated with grandparents have found new fans.
“Frozen pudding has made the biggest comeback,” Cutler said. “It’s a millennial hit.” Another one with cross-generational appeal is grapenut pudding. “It’s been huge.”
“These are things that were barely being manufactured, and we literally sell out,” Cutler said. Another antique flavor, moon pie, has been impossible to keep in stock. “Black raspberry is an amazing hit.”
But Sawyer’s isn’t just resting on its greatest hits.
“We’re constantly mixing it up,” Cutler said. “We try to experiment a lot. We just go crazy,” and let their customers decide which concoctions are the next moon pie. She said there are constant conversations about the next experiment — which fresh fruits, or even baked goods such as whole apple pies, will go into the ice cream maker.
“We made a Nutella ice cream last year that was an amazing hit,” Cutler said.
But the big ice cream reveal at Sawyer’s will come sometime later this summer, when they debut their new line of gelato — which they’ve been fine-tuning at Jamison’s.
Gelato differs from ice cream in that it’s a higher milk-to-cream ratio, which makes it lower in fat, and gives it a distinct texture.
“It’s a lot softer, a lot smoother. We started making it here a couple of years ago,” said Billy Brandolini, culinary director for Jamison’s and Sawyer’s. It’s become so popular that they’ve started a retail shop in Hampstead to market the treat. “It’s been an awesome hit."
Sometime this summer, the gelato will be added to the menu at Sawyer’s, giving visitors another reason to smile.
“Ice cream is the happiest food you could order anywhere. It’s the happiest thing,” Cutler said. “Nobody ever leaves here unhappy.”
Jordan’s Ice Creamery
The relative newcomer to the local ice cream scene, Jordan’s in Belmont has been making ice cream for 29 years. It’s now run by Craig Jordan, the second generation of his family to spin the ice cream machines.
Unlike at Sawyer’s, the clientele at Jordan’s tends to be more progressive in their tastes, Jordan said.
“I can remember when my folks owned the place years ago, we always had to have rum raisin and frozen pudding in. We still make those flavors, but we don’t have them in all the time anymore. A lot of the younger people don’t really want those flavors,” Jordan said.
Of course, there are some flavors that he said “will likely be favorites forever,” such as cookie dough, but most will have their season. “We make so many flavors and some of them are real hits, and some of them, people are like, ‘Eh.’ It ebbs and flows.”
Jordan said there’s a “cycle” to flavors. They come onto the scene and gain popularity, then “things kind of get stale, they don’t even pick up traction with the younger crowd.”
He is bullish on some of their newer flavors this year. There are several that feature cherries, strawberry and raspberry cheesecake flavors, and he’s pleased with french toast, which is vanilla ice cream, maple syrup swirl and an oatmeal-cinnamon crumble. Salted caramel flavors have been strong in recent summers, and will likely continue to sell. But, when it comes to what he thinks will be the top seller, he’s putting his money on a dark horse.
“Weather is a huge determining factor in what sells or what doesn’t, which is hard to predict,” he said. “If I were to predict a flavor that will sell a lot this year, we’ve got one called 'an uncomfortable amount of chocolate.'” It’s a dark chocolate ice cream, with chocolate brownie pieces, a chocolate cookie swirl, and peanut butter cups. “Whenever we have it, we’ll sell out."
Making and scooping ice cream might be a tradition in the Lakes Region going back several generations, but Jordan said that doesn’t make it any simpler.
“Like most businesses right now, things are a little more complicated these days,” Jordan said. Price fluctuations and labor challenges have required him to reconsider every practice they’ve developed over the past three decades.
“It’s been a rough couple of years for a lot of people, so we’re very fortunate that people in the area, and people that come up to vacation, have supported us really well, and hopefully they’ll continue to do so,” Jordan said. “We’ll hope for a nice warm summer, and people will continue to come and support us. We do love our customers, our regulars, and all the new people we meet along the way.”
