LACONIA — What can automotive students learn from a nearly century-old engine? A lot, it turns out. An automotive class at Laconia High School's Huot Career and Technical Center is rebuilding the engine of a 1928 Ford Model A, the successor to the world's “first affordable automobile,” the Ford Model T.

“It brings them back to the basics, without computers, without the complexity of CAN data bus networks,” instructor Lisa Diggins said of the engine as a teaching tool. “It's all mechanical. It's tried and true and it will run.”  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.