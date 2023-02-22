Huot Career Technical Center automotive instructor Lisa Diggins assists Aiden Proulx as he begins to disassemble some of the electrical components in the Ford Model A's engine. Also pictured are James Cura, left; Kai Lyle, right, and Andrew Wederski. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
From left, Kai Lyle, James Cura, instructor Lisa Diggins, Andrew Wederski and Aiden Proulx pose with their latest project: rebuilding the engine of a 1928 Ford Model A car. Not pictured but also part of the student team is Rachel Gauthier. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Aiden Proulx works on the dashboard of a 1928 Ford Model A in a class at the Huot Career and Technical Center as fellow student Kai Lyle looks on. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — What can automotive students learn from a nearly century-old engine? A lot, it turns out. An automotive class at Laconia High School's Huot Career and Technical Center is rebuilding the engine of a 1928 Ford Model A, the successor to the world's “first affordable automobile,” the Ford Model T.
“It brings them back to the basics, without computers, without the complexity of CAN data bus networks,” instructor Lisa Diggins said of the engine as a teaching tool. “It's all mechanical. It's tried and true and it will run.”
The vehicle's body is a faded forest green color that oozes history and begs for repair. The upholstery is tattered and the floor is rusted out. There's a single, high-caliber bullet hole through the driver's side windshield. Diggins and her students like to think the scar in the glass is from a bootlegger-era shootout, but its true origin remains a mystery. Despite all the wear and tear to the body, Diggins' class is focused on rebuilding the engine, which according to the owner, Domenic Ciolino, hasn't started since 2000.
“It gives me goosebumps,” Diggins said as she showed the partially disassembled engine. The head gasket, along with a plethora of ancient nuts and bolts, had been removed, revealing a rusted yet sturdy-looking engine block. All the tiny pieces removed by her students were carefully labeled and housed on cardboard to ensure proper reassembly in the future. New parts brought in by Ciolino lay in crisp plastic bags atop a nearby work bench.
“We had to go and PB blast every bolt every day at least once a day because it was just so rusted out,” said Aiden Proulx, one of five students selected to work on the Model A.
“From here [the parts] are going to the wire wheel, which they're going to be all polished and cleaned up,” Duggins added.
“Hopefully, getting all this shiny,” said Kai Lyle, another student.
For Lyle, this was her first time working on an engine, an experience she described as “decently insane.”
“The scramble to find sockets of course is horrible because we can never find the right ones, but it's been pretty fun,” Lyle said. “Organizational skills are definitely a necessity. The worst part is the organizational process, because if you misplace one bolt, suddenly you can't put back together the engine at all.”
As Lyle spoke, Diggins nodded with a grin on her face.
Another student, Andrew Wederski, said he was mainly observing his teammates, but hopes to get more hands-on with the project as it progresses.
“I used to work on a square body K10. It was a Chevy with my dad, but I haven't really done much. I have a huge fascination with anything with an engine,” Wederski said. “I've been just learning so much about it as I work on it. I'm excited to see the outcome.”
One of the more experienced students, James Cura, praised the simplicity of the engine, but noted some new challenges when compared to working on modern cars.
“This car uses standard sockets, not metric,” Cura said. “It's fun to work on but it's a lot different from any new car I've worked on, and I've worked on new cars. It's a lot simpler. A lot easier.”
While the engine may be simpler than its modern-day descendants loaded with cables and computers, it's definitely stranger.
“This is a flat head engine,” Proulx explained, "which is a whole totally different type. Oil doesn't even run through where it typically does through engines. It comes in through spouts.”
“Doesn't it come through the steering wheel?” Lyle questioned.
“Yeah, there's a cooling column in the steering wheel,” Proulx elaborated. “It's so backwards. It's awesome to see how vehicles have evolved from this to what we have today.”
That blend of history and simplicity are what makes this Model A such a perfect teaching tool for Diggins. Even with her extensive experience working for big names like Mercedes-Benz and Amoskeag European Precision imports, Diggins is still learning from the 100-year-old engine.
“I've never worked on something like this, but I know I can,” Diggins said. “And that's what I want my students to understand is, don't shy away from something because you've never seen it before. You learn. You guys are going to become expert learners.”
