LACONIA _ Incumbent Laconia Democratic state Reps. David Huot, Charlie St. Clair and Phil Spagnuolo have all filed for re-election.
The primary election for representative races is set for Sept. 11, and the general election will be held on Nov. 6. The candidate filing period began on June 6 and ends Friday.
Two other incumbent Laconia representatives, Peter Spanos and Frank Tilton, both Republicans, have not filed yet.
St. Clair, executive director of the Motorcycle Week Association, won his House seat in a special election last September, defeating Steven Whalley for a seat vacated by Republican Rep. Robert Fisher, who resigned after it was revealed he had created a misogynistic online forum.
Spagnuolo, a recovery coach, gained his House seat in a special election in February, defeating Les Cartier. The seat became open when Republican Rep. Donald Flanders died.
