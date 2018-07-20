LACONIA — A small army of young people, with adult chaperones, is encamped at Laconia Middle school this week and next, pursuing a mission to leave Lakes Region homes in a better condition than when they arrived.
Known as workcamp NE, the group consists of junior high through college-aged campers who sign up to spend a week of their summer volunteering to better the living conditions of strangers. The nonprofit organization’s roots go back to 1989, and since 2003 has been directed by Ken and Marcia Therrien of Litchfield, New Hampshire. Under their direction, workcamp NE – which is driven by a nondenomimational Christian philosophy of service to others – has expanded its yearly operation from one week each summer to six. And two of those weeks this year will be spent working in Laconia and in surrounding communities.
There are 186 people, including students and chaperones, staying at Laconia Middle School this week, and dividing into 25 work crews each morning to benefit a family or resident who needs some help. Next week there will be about 100 people, comprising 11 work crews. Workcamp connects with local social service agencies to recommend families that would benefit from a project.
Marcia Therrien said the group likes to pick projects of demonstrable impact. They’d rather replace a leaky roof than mow a lawn, for example. They often end up at the homes of elderly people, young couples or people living with physical disabilities.
For at least one of those beneficiaries, workforce’s visit to Laconia is life-changing.
Barbara Koch and George Lamarche live on Academy Street, a short walk from downtown. But, since they both have mobility problems, they might as well have been miles from anything, due to the stairs leading to their door.
“For me to get in and out of the house is precarious, to say the least,” said Koch, explaining that she had lived for the past six months as a prisoner of her own home. Her sentence is coming to an end, though, thanks to a crew from workforce NE, which is replacing the front steps with an accessibility ramp.
“This will make my life real. Right now, I’m stuck in the house,” Koch said. “These kids are my angels.”
“It’s going to be a big help for both of us,” Lamarche added.
In their front lawn, the crew of teenagers, led by volunteer Kyle Sargent, from Warren, Massachusetts, was ensuring that the framing to hold the ramp was plumb and level.
The installation of the ramp is one of the more complicated that workforce NE is tackling in Laconia. And it was made even more challenging when they removed the wooden stairs to find that they were hiding a set of concrete and granite steps underneath. The crew worked with a jackhammer to try and break the masonry into manageable sizes, but was making little headway.
Sargent said the crew was feeling “desperate” that they wouldn’t be able to remove the stairs to make way for the ramp, right up until they saw an excavator driving down the road, perhaps on the way to a nearby road project. Sargent ran out to get the driver’s attention.
“Out of nowhere comes this gigantic piece of heavy equipment. We flagged him down, he pulled (the stairs) right out for us. It was a huge blessing.”
One member of the work crew is Kourtney McIntyre, of Spencer, Massachusetts, who is returning to workcamp NE for her second summer. Though it’s a challenge to build the ramp, she said she’s grateful to be able to improve someone else’s life.
“It’s awesome. Our theme this week is selflessness. We’re learning this week to be selfless the way Jesus was for us, to serve not for your benefit, for the benefit of others,” McIntrye said.
That’s the goal of workcamp NE, said Therrien – to strengthen the faith of its campers through service.
The camp will benefit anyone, regardless of faith, and will likewise accept campers whether or not they are Christian. Those who aren’t won’t be persuaded to convert, she said, though all campers are required to attend a lively and musical worship service each evening.
“Our focus is to grow the campers’ faith,” Therrien said, adding that faith should lead to action. “Don’t just sit there, get up and do something… We want to be the hands and feet of Christ.”
