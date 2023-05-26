From left, Erin Apostolos, Chuck Thorndike and Fred Strader, all members of the committee organizing a new Meredith Veterans Memorial, stand in front of the Meredith Public Library to indicate where it will be located. Ground will be broken for the memorial in July. There's still time for residents to purchase a paver in support of the project, information is available at the library, Town Hall and the American Legion Post #33, or at humblegruntworks.org. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
MEREDITH — Ground will soon break on a project designed to provide a lasting, comprehensive tribute to the military service of local residents. There is still time remaining for those who wish to include names as part of the memorial.
The Meredith Veterans Memorial, project of the Center Harbor-based veterans service organization Humble Grunt Work, will be constructed on the front lawn of the Meredith Public Library.
While the town has or had memorials dedicated to specific conflict eras, those memorials have fallen into disrepair, or have disappeared completely. So a campaign was launched to construct a memorial to serve all of the town’s veterans, and one that will stand against the winds of time.
The design, provided by Norman Larson of Christopher P. Williams Architects, features a circular patio area, lined on one side with granite benches, and on the other side by a semi-circle of vertical panels, one for each conflict era from the Revolutionary War to the ongoing Global War on Terror.
The campaign received a major boost during last year's Town Meeting, when voters agreed to support the project with up to $250,000. Meanwhile, fundraising efforts have been underway, with the goal of placing as little burden on the local tax base as possible. So far, more than $176,000 has been raised.
Erin Apostolos, secretary of memorial committee, said there’s been another campaign concurrent to the fundraising — collecting names of people who enlisted from Meredith and served their country during a time of conflict. More than 800 names were collected and verified, including that of Harry Wallace, a previously unknown veteran who served during the Spanish-American War.
Leading to the memorial will be a walkway, and Humble Grunt Work has been organizing a “buy a paver” drive as a way for people to support the project, and as a means for names that might not meet the memorial’s parameters to be added.
Sizes for the pavers are 6x12, 9x12 and 12x12, available until June 30. Information on buying a paver is available at the Meredith Public Library, Town Hall, and American Legion Post #33. Forms can also be downloaded at humblegruntwork.org.
As of May 17, 64 pavers had been sold. Apostolos said there’s space for up to 304 engraved pavers.
The cost of the project has risen to $380,000, said Fred Strader, chair of the memorial committee. The increase is due to inflation, but also due to a growing scope of the project, he said.
“The original estimate back several years ago before the project started was about 500 names,” Strader said. “I am happy to report that between the research done by the Meredith Historical Society and our own committee members, and the significant outpouring of town submissions, we now have 867 names. This includes 42 from the Revolutionary War, 171 from the Civil War and 153 from Vietnam.”
Work on the project is due to begin in early July, and is expected to conclude in time for a showcase on Veterans Day.
Apostolos said public response to the project has been encouraging.
“It’s been very positive. People that, especially those who that had a parent that has passed, or a sibling that passed, it means a lot to them to see those names on the memorial,” Apostolos said. Each of those submissions has required research to verify that they were indeed from Meredith, and that they served during a conflict era, so there has been a period of time between the moment each submission has been received, and when the person who provided the name learns that it has been accepted.
“It’s very emotional for a lot of people; it means a lot to them,” Apostolos said.
The project has progressed thanks to hours and hours of work from volunteers. In addition to Strader and Apostolos, other committee members include Gary Dehnel, James McFarlin and Chuck Thorndike, and liaisons Lynn Leighton, Jill Duncan and Carla Taylor. Genealogical support was provided by Rudy and Cherly VanVeghten, Barbara Brann, Don MacFarlane, Priscilla Lamb Kennedy and Rob Weir. Joyce Alcombrack made sure that each name was spelled correctly.
