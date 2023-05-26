Meredith Veterans Memorial
From left, Erin Apostolos, Chuck Thorndike and Fred Strader, all members of the committee organizing a new Meredith Veterans Memorial, stand in front of the Meredith Public Library to indicate where it will be located. Ground will be broken for the memorial in July. There's still time for residents to purchase a paver in support of the project, information is available at the library, Town Hall and the American Legion Post #33, or at humblegruntworks.org. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
 

MEREDITH — Ground will soon break on a project designed to provide a lasting, comprehensive tribute to the military service of local residents. There is still time remaining for those who wish to include names as part of the memorial.

The Meredith Veterans Memorial, project of the Center Harbor-based veterans service organization Humble Grunt Work, will be constructed on the front lawn of the Meredith Public Library.

