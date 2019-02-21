LACONIA — The New Hampshire Humane Society announced Thursday that it has selected Lisa Caputo as its new operations director.
The organization is still searching for a permanent executive director and has made a job offer to a person for its development director position, said Tony Matos, president of the society’s board of directors.
Marylee Gorham resigned as executive director in September. Stephen Shaffer was named interim director in November.
Caputo, of Belmont, was director of operations for the Manchester Animal Shelter. She fills a position that has been open since May, Matos said.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to our team,” Matos said. “Her range of experience in a variety of environments all over the country have provided her with extensive knowledge and new perspectives that will greatly benefit our organization.
“Every animal and the story behind them is unique, and we are confident that Lisa’s experience will greatly benefit our team as we work together to achieve our mission of finding responsible and caring forever homes while advocating for animals who cannot speak for themselves.”
The story behind one animal in particular garnered headlines in December when a former employee went public in opposition to the society's plans to put down a 2-year-old, 95-pound German shepherd, who was deemed overly aggressive, dangerous and not adoptable. When the dog’s name, Sicario, and its photo began circulating, people commented in droves on social media and in letters to the editor that the dog should be spared.
Ultimately, the shepherd went to the Etiquette Academy for Dogs in Kingston for training and rehabilitation so the academy could eventually adopt him out.
Matos said Thursday the society has adopted a new policy requiring a second opinion on all decisions to put down a dog. Also, it now has a relationship with a group in Vermont that specializes in aggressive dogs.
“We continue to take a hard look at all of our policies, with an eye to being critical and to seeing if we can improve them,” he said.
He said Caputo occupies a key position.
“She pretty much runs the shelter in terms of operations, with the executive director providing oversight,” Matos said. “She is responsible for animals, intake, adoption, care and is pretty much responsible for the shelter.”
She will also participate in discussions when a dog has to be put down, which society officials say happens only in rare circumstances.
Caputo’s experience includes a stint as animal care manager at the Manchester Animal Shelter.
She was also the adoption manager at the Upper Valley Humane Society in Enfield and shelter manager at the Delaware Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She has volunteered with the Sussex County Chapter of the Delaware SPCA and was also a disaster relief volunteer during Hurricane Katrina.
A news release announcing her selection said her experience includes recruiting and developing staff, fundraising, disaster relief, creating and improving shelter policy as well as assisting with animal training, intake and adoptions.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University.
