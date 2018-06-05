LACONIA — Residential development has good potential as a future use of the 245-acre former State School property, a consultant says in a draft of a report to be considered by a state panel on Wednesday.
“Residential development has the greatest market potential and a heavily weighted residential development concept is likely to be most feasible,” states a summary by Camoin Associates of Saratoga Springs, New York.
“New residential development is likely to enhance the market for other types of uses and catalyze further development including restaurant space, office and convenience retail.”
According to Camoin, such an approach could include up to 200 market-rate apartments, 100-200 units of workforce housing, 50-100 units of housing for those 55 and older, 10-20 for-sale townhomes and 10-20 for-sale affordable townhomes.
It could also include hotel, banquet and restaurant facilities along with retail uses.
Through recent changes to its Master Plan, the city seeks to encourage residential growth that could boost the city’s population for the first time in years. The idea is to breathe new life into the local economy and provide affordable homes, which are now in short supply.
The consultant was tasked with identifying options for a plan that would generate jobs on the state land located at Meredith Center Road and North Main Street, where a school for developmentally disabled residents once operated.
Commanding views of water and mountains, the property could be attractive for a number of uses.
The Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission will meet to consider the consultant’s report at 7 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall.
Camoin also provided two other redevelopment scenarios, one involving a resort and the other a sports complex.
“A mixed-use with resort concept would place more focus on the resort and tourism aspects but also include residential, retail and office to create a walkable development with amenities that is attractive to a wide variety of residents and businesses,” the report states.
“This integrated approach would result in 24/7 activity that would have the residents supporting the commercial aspects and the commercial components being attractive to the residents who want to be able to walk places.
“There would be entertainment options, retail, restaurants and other offerings to create a more urban and walkable community.”
This option includes retail, market-rate apartments, a resort/restaurant/event space with a 125- to 175-room hotel, conference space, a restaurant, wellness space, a spa and entertainment areas. It would also include high-end condos, housing for those 55 and older, commercial space and a limited-service restaurant.
The third option -- a “mixed-use concept with sports complex,” -- would depend on “willing and able partners and businesses, but would be primarily driven by the creation of a large sports complex designed to be a regional and national destination for amateur sports events and tournaments, including supporting infrastructure and amenities.”
Rachel Selsky, of Camoin Associates, says examining redevelopment options has been challenging.
“The site is so large that we considered a number of different reuse scenarios, but have identified just a few that we believe to be feasible considering the existing market demand in the area,” she said. “I’m looking forward to hearing what the public has to say.”
Why not make it low income housing and help some people. It would be a good space for the families and kids.
