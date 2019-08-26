FRANKLIN — There people escaped a multi-alarm fire which extensively damaged a home.
The fire, at 26 Pleasant St., was first reported shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived on the scene they saw fire showing from the rear of the two-story structure. By the time the first firefighters arrived the fire had grown and within two minutes it had spread throughout the first floor.
A second alarm for additional firefighters and equipment was sounded.
The building’s three occupants managed to escape the building.
“The quick actions of fire suppression crews helped to limit damage to the surrounding structures,” said Franklin Fire Chief Mike Foss.
It took firefighters about 1¾ hours to bring the fire under control.
Fire equipment and personnel from Tilton-Northfield, Sanbornton, Andover, Concord, Belmont, Gilford, Laconia, New Hampton, Boscawen, and Bristol fire departments were sent to the fire scene or provided station coverage. The Penacook Rescue squad provided coverage at the Franklin Fire Station.
Eversource and Liberty Utilities provided additional support, Foss said.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing. Foss said investigators still need to talk to some people who witnessed the blaze.
– Michael Mortensen
