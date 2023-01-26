LACONIA — In 2013, the Thompson family of Gilford was dealt a horrifying diagnosis. Their young son, John Bradley, had a rare, inoperable brain tumor. Ten months later, on April 9, 2014, the 7-year-old who inspired a community with his courage, joy and humor lost the fight for his life.

As the saying goes, people can’t control what things will happen to them — they can, however, control how they respond. The Thompson family, with a community behind them, responded by establishing a New Hampshire chapter for The Cure Starts Now, a foundation that raises money for pediatric cancer research.

