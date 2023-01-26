LACONIA — In 2013, the Thompson family of Gilford was dealt a horrifying diagnosis. Their young son, John Bradley, had a rare, inoperable brain tumor. Ten months later, on April 9, 2014, the 7-year-old who inspired a community with his courage, joy and humor lost the fight for his life.
As the saying goes, people can’t control what things will happen to them — they can, however, control how they respond. The Thompson family, with a community behind them, responded by establishing a New Hampshire chapter for The Cure Starts Now, a foundation that raises money for pediatric cancer research.
That chapter has raised a cumulative total of $1.5 million, according to Jesse Thompson, John Bradley’s father, which serves as a tribute to the son they lost, as well as to their hope that someday another family won’t have to suffer the same kind of loss.
The money is raised primarily through two annual events: A sailing regatta in the summer and a hockey event, held in conjunction with the New England Wolves, each winter. The hockey night is taking place this year on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Merrill Fay Arena.
Saturday will see an Eastern Hockey League matchup between the Wolves, who call Laconia home, and the Seacoast Spartans. The puck will drop at 6:30 p.m.
But the main event of the night will be the “Not So Mini One on One Shootout” during the break between the second and third periods, in which 10 community members, including reigning champ Chad Baron, will attempt to outscore the field to earn the 2023 title. Actually, the competition has already begun, as the competitors can earn advantages by collecting donations ahead of the event. The more money they raise, the more chances they will get to try and put one past the Wolves goalie.
To date, the “Not So Mini” shootouts have raised more than $100,000 for the foundation, and Wolves coach Andrew Trimble said he hopes to add another $25,000 this weekend.
While the money raised and the research it supports are both critically important, there are less quantifiable benefits from the event, both Trimble and Jesse Thompson said.
“Our hopes are that people come to the rink and enjoy a great family atmosphere, while also remembering an amazing kid and amazing family,” Trimble said. The event offers him a chance to teach his athletes that they can make a difference.
“Our kids come from all over the world and they get to see this great community unite for a great cause. I’ll have kids who graduate from college, having come through the program, and they’ll ask me what day the game is for the upcoming year because it’s had such an impact on their Wolves career and experience,” Trimble said.
Thompson said they had just barely formed the state chapter of The Cure Starts Now when they were first welcomed to a Wolves game. That first fundraising night was modest, with an information table set up and simple ask for donations. Afterward, he was approached by Trimble, who said, as Thompson recalled, “Let’s kick it up a notch and incorporate some kind of fun event that draws people in and gives people something fun to watch.”
It’s no surprise, Thompson said, that the Wolves would play such a large role in the effort.
“The Wolves do great work around the community, they reached out and wanted to do something special back then. It’s become a good event seeing some good hockey and raising some good money for a good cause,” Thompson said.
There are no words that could make sense of the loss of a child, Thompson said, and yet there will be a few more people who understand that devastation, as Gilford had two young people die from untimely causes since the start of the year.
“This community goes out of their way, time after time, to take care of families that go through that. We were one of them. It sucks, it’s a crappy club to be a part of, but we’re lucky to live in such a beautiful place” with such caring neighbors, Thompson said.
“It doesn’t really matter the reason why families lose kids. It’s the same pain, the same challenge of how are you going to navigate that, and come back on the other side. ... Speaking from experience, having a community that has your back, it goes a thousand miles to make that experience more navigable.”
“You’re not just a community because you live here,” Thompson said. “You’re part of a community because everyone around you matters.”
To help reach the fundraising goal — and to help give one of the shooters an advantage in the competition — visit tinyurl.com/24mb2fwb.
Thompson met with the Wolves team on Wednesday to explain the history of the JBT night, and to tell them that the significance of this year's event would be heightened by the deaths of Mischa Fay and Sydnie Quimby, young people who died suddenly earlier this month.
"As a parent, losing a child is the hardest thing you can go through," Thompson said. "You get punched in the gut, and you've got to get back up, find a way to get back up and keep going."
For his family, that took the form of The Cure Starts Now chapter, and the community support his family has experienced. He told the players that those in attendance on Saturday would have multiple young people in their thoughts.
"They'll not just be here for John, they'll be here for Mischa, for Sydnie. That community of support is critical" to the grieving families, he said.
This will be the second JBT night for Edijs Grigorjevs, a second-year player from Latvia and captain of the Wolves EHL team. He said the event will be more than just another game for the team.
"It's a big night for our whole organization. We hear there's a lot of people coming. As what happened to Jesse's son, it gets into our hearts, and motivates us," Grigorjevs said. "As a group, we go out there and feel motivated and strong, and try to win every JBT game."
