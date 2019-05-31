#LaconiaCityBoxscore
Coming up
The Laconia City Council Government Operations and Ordinance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday to discuss the process of creating a Historic District Commission.
A group of citizens have suggested such a district as a way of preserving Laconia’s oldest buildings, including St. Joseph Church, which is to be demolished.
At 4 p.m. on Monday, this group will meet at the Belknap Mill to discuss the issue.
Property Tax
Property tax bills were mailed Friday and are due on July 1.
Payments are accepted by mail and at the counter in City Hall during normal business hours. There is also a drop slot located on the side door of City Hall.
Planning Board
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Laconia Planning Board will consider granting a conditional use permit to allow a downtown school for the training of certified nursing assistants.
The CNA Now school is proposed for 526 Main Street, Unit 2, which has been vacant since 2016.
The commission will also consider a request to open a “craft beer exchange brew pub and retail facility,” at 59 Doe Ave.
They said it
“The Busiel House and other buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places but that doesn’t protect them from being torn down by the Catholic Church, not that I want to give the Catholic Church any more ideas,” Jane Whitehead, chairwoman of the Laconia Heritage Commission, on the need to set up a Historic District Commission to protect some of Laconia’s oldest buildings, including St. Joseph Church.
“There are many examples of former church buildings that, after having been sold by a parish, fall into disrepair or are used for unacceptable purposes. I wish to avoid Saint Joseph Church suffering the same fate, so the proper path is to raze the structure to allow a wider range of possibilities for the reuse of the property,” Bishop Peter Libasci.
Art
Belknap Mill artist-in-residence Larry Frates will create an original work of art on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. and the public is invited. People can bring their lunch.
He will be working in Riverside Gallery on the first floor of the Belknap Mill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.