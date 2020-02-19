NORTHFIELD — Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard announced today that he will be resigning, effective March 31.
The decision came in the wake of his Jan. 14 conviction on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated. While his attorney filed an appeal of that decision last week, Hilliard has been feeling increasing pressure to step down, including from Gov. Chris Sununu.
In a press release that followed a Facebook posting of his decision, Hilliard began by thanking “the countless people who have supported me and my family in some difficult times.”
He said, “The decision to step down as your sheriff is not an easy one. I will finish serving on March 31, 2020 as the Merrimack County Sheriff. I wish to say THANK YOU for your support of the Sheriff's Office, the men and women here are very dedicated and hardworking and I am proud to have served as their leader."
