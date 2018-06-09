LACONIA — Motorcycle hill climbs, which were a major attraction of the Gypsy Tours when they first started coming to the Lakes Region in 1916, will be among major attraction during the 95th Laconia Motorcycle Week.
Charlie St. Clair, executive director of Motorcycle Week, said a hill climb event will be held on Tuesday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tower Hill, at Weirs Beach.
He says that the hill climb is hosted by the by the United States Classic Racing Association and will include vintage motorcycles.
About 20 riders will go up the street, one at a time, in a timed event that will compare their times to those from the early days.
St. Clair said motorcyclists used to race up Tower Hill at Weirs Beach, right past the New Hotel Weirs (destroyed by fire in November of 1924) that served as a destination spot for the Third Annual Gypsy Tour in 1919.
The June 19, 1919, edition of Motorcycle and Bike Illustrated described the event as “the most successful motorcycle tour ever held in this section of the country.”
Starting out in Boston’s Park Square on Sunday, June 17, the tour traveled north, arriving at the New Hotel Weirs at 6:15 p.m. and riders then enjoyed a moonlight sail on Lake Winnipesaukee.
The big attraction on Monday was a motorcycle field day that featured a hill climb for both amateur and professional riders. Motorcycle brands represented in the hill climb were Harley-Davidson, Indian, Henderson and Reading Standard motorcycles.
St. Clair said this year’s hill climb is an attempt to bring back some of the excitement of those early days of motorcycling.
On Wednesday, June 13, the Gunstock Mountain Resort will host a hill climb that is expected to draw as many as 10,000 spectators.
Staged by Ridge Runner Promotions and presented by Laconia Harley Davidson and Amoskeag Beverages, the hill climb features two separate events – an Amateur Invitational in the morning and a $15,000 American Hill Climb, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, in the afternoon.
The Gunstock hill climb sees riders tackle the steep hill at the 70-meter Torger Tokle Memorial Ski Jump. An extended earthen start-ramp has been constructed to add even more excitement for spectators.
“We’re really excited about the show we’re bringing to Gunstock for the hill climb this year,” said Michael Farnsworth of Ridge Runner Promotions. “This is the first one-day event to feature both amateur and pro hill climb competitions, and we have an awesome lineup of riders from the 50cc kids all the way up to the Extreme and Unlimited pros.”
Kicking off Motorcycle Week Saturday morning is the annual Peter Makris Memorial Run that gets underway at 11 a.m. from the Naswa Resort.
The event has raised more than $380,000 for the Laconia Fire Department Life Saving Fund and water rescue teams, as well as the Easter Seals NH Veterans Count program over the last 11 years. There’s a new route for this year’s run, which will include a ride to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway with two memorial laps around the track and a lap around the road course.
Home to the largest motorcycle demo ride course, the speedway will host the most manufacturers of any location during the week. Indian, Slingshot, Yamaha, Aprilia, and MotoGuzzi will offer demo rides and guided tours on the latest motorcycle models along an 11-mile route of back roads and speedway property.
The speedway will also play host this weekend
to the FIM North American Vintage Championships that feature vintage motorcycles and sidecar races. Practice session begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Starting June 15, the Loudon Classic's traditional three days of racing will begin on the 1.6-mile road course. With more than 36 races, the race weekend will feature different series and types of motorcycles, including the Moat Mountain Legends and J&J’s Yolk and Company oval series, which are powered by motorcycle engines, USCRA Side Cars and the Loudon Road Race Series.
One of the most anticipated events is the Mount Washington Auto Road “Ride to the Sky” on Monday, June 11, and Thursday, June 14.
Participants will enjoy a ride to the top of Mount Washington when the road is open to motorcycles only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Laconia Motorcycle Week is filled with events happening all around the Lakes Region, White Mountains and beyond. For a full schedule of events, visit www.laconiamcweek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.