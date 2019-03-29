Mac

Chef Jen Rodriguez developed her recipe for macaroni and cheese to feed hungry restaurant workers. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun)

Sliders, soup, salads and sweet treats – here’s a (nearly) comprehensive list of what participating businesses are bringing to serve at the Taste of the Lakes Region event on Sunday:

405 Pub and Grill: Meatball sliders, four-cheese ravioli in a creme rosa sauce, macaroni and cheese

Annie’s Café: Penne rosa, spring salad

Black Cove Beverage Company: Morécello over ice cream

Canoe/O Steak and Seafood: Macaroni and cheese

Ellacoya Barn and Grill: Pulled pork sliders and slow-braised lamb shanks

Faro Express: Muffaletta sandwiches and chicken-pesto soup

Fratello’s Italian Grille: Canolis and antipasti spears, and a surprise

Hart’s Turkey Farm: Turkey tourtiere and butternut squash

Hector’s Fine Food: Stuffed mushroom caps, shrimp wrapped in bacon, bread pudding with Bailey’s Irish Creme sauce

Hermit Woods Winery: Hard cranberry cider, petit blue, sparkling rosé, strawberry rhubarb

Hilltop Restaurant at Steele Hill: Macaroni and cheese, fudge, Congo bars

Lago: Chicken wings

Patrick’s Pub and Eatery: Patrick’s power salad

Pleasant View Bed and Breakfast: Buffalo chicken mac and cheese, mini blueberry muffins

Tamworth Distilling: White Mountain maple mule, Tamworth Garden Elderflower gin and tonic

The Cooling Rack: Cupcakes, cakes, whoopie pies and canolis

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.