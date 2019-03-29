Sliders, soup, salads and sweet treats – here’s a (nearly) comprehensive list of what participating businesses are bringing to serve at the Taste of the Lakes Region event on Sunday:
405 Pub and Grill: Meatball sliders, four-cheese ravioli in a creme rosa sauce, macaroni and cheese
Annie’s Café: Penne rosa, spring salad
Black Cove Beverage Company: Morécello over ice cream
Canoe/O Steak and Seafood: Macaroni and cheese
Ellacoya Barn and Grill: Pulled pork sliders and slow-braised lamb shanks
Faro Express: Muffaletta sandwiches and chicken-pesto soup
Fratello’s Italian Grille: Canolis and antipasti spears, and a surprise
Hart’s Turkey Farm: Turkey tourtiere and butternut squash
Hector’s Fine Food: Stuffed mushroom caps, shrimp wrapped in bacon, bread pudding with Bailey’s Irish Creme sauce
Hermit Woods Winery: Hard cranberry cider, petit blue, sparkling rosé, strawberry rhubarb
Hilltop Restaurant at Steele Hill: Macaroni and cheese, fudge, Congo bars
Lago: Chicken wings
Patrick’s Pub and Eatery: Patrick’s power salad
Pleasant View Bed and Breakfast: Buffalo chicken mac and cheese, mini blueberry muffins
Tamworth Distilling: White Mountain maple mule, Tamworth Garden Elderflower gin and tonic
The Cooling Rack: Cupcakes, cakes, whoopie pies and canolis
