LACONIA — A hearing is scheduled in Belknap Superior Court today to determine whether a witness in the case of a Laconia man charged with felony firearms charges can legally invoke her Fifth Amendment right to refuse to testify on the grounds of self-incrimination.
The proceeding — called a Richards hearing — will deal with the potential testimony of Katelyn Stimson who shared an apartment at 52 Strafford St., in Laconia with Thomas Coelho Jr., who is being held on multiple counts of being a felon in possession of dangerous weapons.
The weapons were taken from the apartment when police went to the address after receiving a report of domestic violence on June 12 and the following day when they returned with a search warrant. All told, police confiscated an AK-47 style assault rifle, four handguns and a set of metallic knuckles.
According to court documents, prosecutors believe Stimson is prepared to testify that she bought the firearms and they are hers. But the County Attorney’s Office says that on June 9 Stimson was arrested in Manchester and that a witness at that time saw Coelho with a handgun and also saw Stimson hide the gun in the trunk of their car.
In the motion requesting the Richards hearing, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois wrote, “If (Stimson) testifies she purchased all the firearms she could potentially incriminate (herself) with regard to possible federal charges for being a straw purchaser of the firearms.”
Livernois said Stimson has a court-appointed lawyer to represent her in the matter.
Livernois wrote that the hearing would allow a judge to “hear from (the attorneys) as to whether Ms Stimson has a legitimate Fifth Amendment issue and whether she intends to exercise her right to remain silent.”
Coelho is scheduled to appear in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing on Friday, and Livernois said the judge’s ruling at today’s hearing will determine whether Stimson will testify on Friday or not.
