FRANKLIN — The Governor's Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation will hold a public hearing on the update of the state's 10-Year Transportation Improvement Plan (2021-2030) at the Franklin City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. City Hall doubles as the Franklin Opera House and is located at 316 Central St.
The purpose of the public hearings taking place throughout the state is to receive public comments on the proposed transportation projects and the priorities included in the draft 2021-2030 plan by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
The draft 2021-2030 plan can be downloaded from https://www.nh.gov/dot/org/projectdevelopment/planning/typ/index.htm, which is also accessible from the DOT web page, https://www.nh.gov/dot.
All of the meeting dates and locations are located at https://www.nh.gov/dot/org/projectdevelopment/planning/typ/documents/8.21.2019GACITPublicHearingSchedule.pdf.
Those not able to attend the meetings may submit written testimony until Nov. 12, and the public is encouraged to review an online presentation and complete an online survey, located at https://www.nh.gov/dot/org/projectdevelopment/planning/typ/index.htm.
Written comments should be addressed to: William E. Watson, Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance, NH Department of Transportation, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483.
Anyone needing assistance or auxiliary communication equipment due to sensory impairment or other disability should contact Sharon Allaire at 603-271-3344 or NHDOT, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483; TDD access: Relay N.H. 1-800-735-2964.
