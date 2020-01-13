Haynes elected mayor pro tem
Mark Haynes has been elected the city’s mayor pro tem. The Ward 4 councilor was elected on a unanimous vote taken at last Thursday’s City Council meeting when Andrew Hosmer was inaugurated mayor. Haynes succeeds Ward 5 Councilor Bob Hamel in the mayor pro tem role, which runs city council meetings in the mayor's absence. Haynes was first elected to the council in 2017.
Where to dispose of your Christmas trees
Although the city does not pick up Christmas trees at curbside, residents can bring their trees to either the city transfer station at 385 Meredith Center Road, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, or take them to the designated area in the parking lot at the end of Memorial Park Drive (near the intersection with West Street) by Memorial Park. Trees may also be taken to the brush dump on Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., unless it snows.
Recycling calendar available
The Laconia 2020 Curbside Recycling Collection Calendar is now available. Copies of the calendar can also be picked up in City Hall or at the Public Works Department building on Bisson Avenue. They are also available online.
Ward 3 poll help wanted
With the Presidential Primary less than a month away, Ward 3 is looking to fill two vacant poll-worker positions — moderator and ward clerk. Both are paid positions. Any Ward 3 resident who is interested in serving in either position is asked to call the City Clerk’s Office at 603-527-1265 and ask to speak with City Clerk Cheryl Hebert.
Trash collection not taking a holiday
Though this coming weekend is a three-day weekend due to Monday’s Martin Luther King Day holiday, the city is reminding residents that curbside trash collection will occur as normal — no one-day delay. However municipal offices and city schools will be closed.
City Clerk taking absentee ballot requests
Absentee ballots for the Presidential Primary on Feb. 11 can now be requested through the City Clerk’s Office. Completed applications can be dropped off to the Clerk’s Office, faxed to 524-1766, emailed to cityclerk@laconianh.gov, or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, PO Box 489, Laconia, NH 03247. Absentee ballots must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Primary Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.