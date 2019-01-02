MEREDITH — Brendan Hart’s campaign to rebuild the skatepark named after his father got a boost recently thanks to a German instrument manufacturer and a French stranger.
Hart, an amateur harmonica player, heard this summer that the international firm Hohner was offering its Play Your Original contest, which would award a 1,000-euro prize for the person who submitted the best photo and video on the image-sharing platform Instagram.
Hart submitted a video of himself, playing while skateboarding at a park in Waterville, shortly after the contest started in July. Then he watched as hundreds of more people posted their own videos, and he figured he didn’t have much of a chance.
Hart spent the summer working, as he always does, at the family’s Hart's Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith. In the fall, he went to Grenoble, France, where he is taking graduate classes in international tourism and sports management. In late November, just before the deadline for entries into the contest, Hart took a ride with a friend out to a skatepark in the nearby town of Vif.
The park features a pump track – a feature that strings up- and downhill sections in a wave-like sequence, and Hart had his phone and harmonica on him, as usual. And the park is surrounded with views of the Alps. He decided to make one last entry into the contest.
“I’m not the best harmonica player, but I thought combining it with skateboarding would make for a winning video,” he said.
His idea was to play the harmonica as he skated on the pump track. But how to capture the video?
“My friend was on his bike, so he couldn’t film it,” Hart said. “But, there was a crew of French skateboarders there.” He walked up, introduced himself, and one of them, Tim Blanchet, agreed to record him.
“It was just kind of impromptu,” Hart said. The video starts with him taking a puff from his inhaler – he has asthma – tossing the inhaler over his shoulder, putting his harmonica in his mouth and setting off on the circular track, as the Alps swing past in the distance.
Late last month, he learned that his video had been selected as the winner and, he announced on social media, he would donate the prize money, currently valued at around $1,130, to his “Save My Dad’s Memorial Skate Park” campaign.
When Glenn Hart died of a heart infection in 1998, his three sons were all under the age of 7. A fund was started in his name, which eventually paid for the creation of the Glenn Hart Memorial Skatepark. But the park’s features were made of plywood and sheet metal, and haven’t weathered New England winters well.
Hart’s Hohner prize money gets him closer to be able to replace the wooden structures with some made from concrete, which will last a lot longer. But he still has a long way to go. The estimated cost is $200,000, of which he has raised about $36,000.
The amount collected so far has been from locals and family members chipping in to collection jars around town, to his GoFundMe account, or by making earmarked donations to the Friends of the Meredith Parks and Recreation.
Hart already has a plan ready to go. Concrete is more expensive to build with, so the park will be a little smaller than the existing one, but it has a pump track among its features.
“They’re a new-ish feature that are becoming a lot more popular,” Hart said by telephone from France. Pump tracks are good for beginners and safer than some of the more advanced features. “They’re also just as fun. I think it would be a great way to have kids learn how to skate, bike and scooter. That’s the goal of the skatepark, is a way to give kids an outlet to have fun in one of the non-traditional sports,” Hart said.
Having an extra $1,130 or so might seem paltry in light of the amount he has to raise, but the Hohner prize carries a special significance. Glenn was an “avid enthusiast” when it came to harmonica playing, Hart said. After his dad died, his mother started buying harmonicas for her sons, a way to keep Glenn’s memory present in the home.
Brendan picked up his father’s harmonica habit a few years ago. He keeps one in his pocket constantly and plays it when he’s walking somewhere, cooking dinner or otherwise has an idle moment. “I will often be playing it while I’m doing something else,” he said. Aside from the video, though, he doesn’t usually play while skateboarding.
Hart said the campaign to rebuild the Glenn Hart Memorial Skatepark will continue this year. Several grants have been identified, and a fundraising event will be planned for a third summer in a row.
“We have some exciting fundraising opportunities to announce in the coming year,” he said.
