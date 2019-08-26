LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College, one of those rare community colleges with a student housing program, began its fall semester on Monday with 84 students ensconced in the Apple Ridge Apartments, about a mile from campus.
Many moved in on Sunday. Moms and fellow students were among those pitching in to help.
LRCC President Larissa Baia said the college began the student housing program three years ago.
“We’ve long had programs attracting students from Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts and they have struggled over the years trying to find adequate affordable housing in the area,” she said. “We kept hearing from students so we started exploring seriously what the options were for us.”
The college leases three floors of the Apple Ridge Apartments, or a total of 48 units.
Many of the students have cars, but there is a van shuttle service to get students to the school from the apartments, which are two- and three-bedroom, furnished units. In some cases, students share bedrooms.
It cost $4,610 to rent a single room for a semester and $4,110 to share a room at the apartment complex at 65 Provencal Road.
That works out to about $1,000 per month. NHTI is the only other community college in the state to offer student housing.
New Hampshire’s community college system is among the highest-priced in the nation.
LRCC charges $215 per credit, and most classes are three credits. It could cost as much as $6,000 a year for tuition, and that’s before the cost of housing, food, books and tools, if needed.
Enrollment has been in decline, which is attributable, in part, to a declining population of high school students in a state where demographic trends have been skewing toward an older population, Baia said.
“Community colleges in general have been seeing a decline in enrollment,” she said. “In the Northeast, there has been a dramatic decline in the high school age population and there is less of a pool of high school graduates to go around.”
Peak enrollment at the school, including part-time students, reached 2,000 in 2012-13 and is at about 1,200 now, Baia said. There are about 875 full-time students.
There are 278 new students this year, up 17 percent from the 237 new students there were last year.
“We are trying to get more students in,” Baia said. “We are happy with the new students numbers. Students are seeing the value of the education we provide.”
Some of that value comes with a strong job market in areas of specialty where the school provides a two-year degree, including automotive technology and culinary arts. Also, the cost of attending a four-year school is even higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.