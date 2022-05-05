LACONIA — On a Wednesday in March, 2020, Stephanie Ewens and her sisters had planned to make Swedish meatballs for the guests at the Hands Across the Table (HATT) dinner. On May 4, those meatballs, more than 1,000 of them, were cooked and served.
The mission of HATT, founded in 2011, is to put on a free weekly meal that will “feed all who are hungry in body and spirit.” HATT volunteers and volunteer groups from across the region become place setters, chefs and wait staff, preparing and serving dinner for guests in the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall in Laconia.
After COVID-19 forced a pause on these weekly meals for the safety of staff and guests, HATT resumed serving on April 27. There will be one more dinner on May 11 before the Parish Hall gym, where meals are served, is being refloored. HATT meals will resume regularly on Wednesdays starting June 15.
Ewens and sisters Mary Nyhan and Valerie Allen, alongside friends, spouses and other volunteers, have regularly signed up to cook HATT meals together for years. “People here don’t come and go. Once they start volunteering they tend to stick around,” said Nyhan.
Though guests are served three courses, as well as second helpings and to-go meals if they would like them, the spiritual and social nourishment are also a major draw for community members.
“I would say as many — if not more — people come for the social aspect as for the food,” said Debbie Frawley Drake, one of the event organizers.
“It’s a place with good energy, good food and good people,” said John Doucette of Laconia. Though this was only his second meal at HATT, Doucette said he already knew he would be a regular guest and had already made strong connections with people there.
Such connection is more cherished now, after two years of social distancing. HATT resumed its meals April 27, and, according to Drake, regular guests who had missed the meals were elated to reconnect.
“This is a great place to reach people in need,” said Robert Brooks, who has been coming to HATT with his wife Donna for four years. “People can get isolated,” because of the pandemic, he said, and being in a central location helps make it easier for them to come to HATT dinners.
“It was always a nice thing," that HATT prioritizes a welcoming and social atmosphere, "now it’s a necessary thing,” said Nancy Carsen, the team leader for the contingent of Gilford Rotarians who served meals on May 4.
A guest from Laconia said it was more important than ever that HATT had restarted, especially since similar programs he had been to in Ashland and Plymouth remained closed.
Many of HATT’s guests are regulars, Drake said, who look forward to the comforting food, welcoming atmosphere and good company that HATT’s meals offer. “I really would call it a family. People really look out for each other.”
HATT strives to create an environment that fosters such connections by creating a restaurant-like experience with decorations, place-settings, celebrations of guest’s achievements and birthdays.
“Whether because of needing to work or care for loved ones, this could be the only opportunity that many of the guests have to not only get a sit-down meal but to be waited on during the week,” said Joanne Willett, a longtime volunteer and HATT board member.
“It makes it welcoming to people, especially those who might be prideful and not want to ask for help,” said Tarra Sorrel, HATT volunteer coordinator and board member. “It’s important that people know they can come here and be treated to a nice meal without judgment.”
Typically, community groups such as faith organizations or rotary clubs sign up to volunteer together as cooks and servers and arrive during the day to make the food and dress the tables. A local cook will oversee meal prep on-site, though occasionally local restaurants such as the Common Man will supply meals. According to Drake, HATT also has a long list of volunteers who they can call at any time to help staff the weekly event.
“During the pandemic, so many people wanted to convert this to a take-out program or drive through. But that’s just not our mission,” said Carsen, underlining that the interaction between volunteers and guests and the meaningfulness of personally served meals are central to HATT.
During its time away from weekly meals, HATT continued its mission by assisting and helping fund other local organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club, the Salvation Army and Isaiah 61 Cafe that were able to provide public meals during the last two years.
Though HATT was hesitant about when it would be safe to resume its dinners, as many of its volunteers and some of its guests are older, the energy of volunteers has helped, as Drake said, to get what was once a well-oiled machine oiled again.
“People crave connection,” said Leonard Campbell, president of HATT, “and making connections is something we have always done over food.”
“It’s definitely needed,” said Willett “…but I guess we need it too.” Willett said that the web of volunteers who make HATT happen are hard workers who find the experience and bonds formed with guests and other volunteers very rewarding.
“There was a time that I was a single mom working four or more jobs, and I had to ask for help,” said Sorrel, who is one of several new board members at HATT. “Now I get to give that back.”
More information and announcements about HATT can be found on its Facebook page, or at the HATT website http://www.standrebessette.org/hatt1.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.