GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission says the county-owned recreation area does not owe Belknap County any money this year.
In a memo sent to all members of the Belknap County Legislative Delegation on Friday, Commission Chairman Steve Nix of Gilford said Gunstock has $290,000 in accumulated funds available, far less than the $2,616,907 that would trigger the transfer of excess money to the county.
The delegation voted 8-7 in March to invoke a provision of the 1959 law that established the Gunstock Area Commission as an independent body with control of the operations of the area.
The legislation provides that the commission, if required to do so by the delegation, will turn over to the county any money at hand at the end of its fiscal year that is in excess of 25 percent of the average gross income of the preceding three years. That does not include money required for the payment of outstanding bills or debt payments.
It was the first time in history that the provision has been invoked and it came in aftermath of a failed attempt by members of the delegation to take control of Gunstock’s budget from the five-member commission that is appointed by the delegation.
The House Municipal and Government Committee by a unanimous vote termed the bill, HB 1702, inexpedient to legislate in February. When supporters later brought the bill to the House floor, it was defeated 318-15.
The memo sent by Nix said that the average gross income of Gunstock for the last three years is $10.46 million and 25 percent of that average is just under $2.7 million.
The memo said Gunstock’s debt obligations totaled $1.05 million, and cash on hand amounted to $1.32 million, leaving only $292,900, far below the threshold for giving any money to the county.
When the delegation passed the resolution in March, Rep. Norman Silber (R-Gilford), who introduced it, said he wasn’t sure how much the county would receive from Gunstock, but he expected it would more than the $175,000 a year the county had been receiving in recent years.
The delegation had the opportunity to accept a proposed memorandum of understanding from the Gunstock Area Commission last week that would have provided $175,000 a year plus 3 percent of Gunstock’s net profits to the county for a five-year period.
The commission withdrew the offer after the delegation voted, 9-6, falling one vote short of the two-thirds majority needed to approve a $600,000 revenue anticipation note for Gunstock that would have covered expenses in preparation for next year's ski season.
