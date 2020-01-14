GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission has hired tourism professional Tom Day as the new general manager, and longtime GM Greg Goddard will retire earlier than anticipated.
Goddard, who began working at Gunstock nearly four decades ago and has served as general manager for 21 years, had planned to retire in August. Instead, he said he will be leaving on Jan. 21. He declined to say why the plans were changed.
In a news release, the commission announced that Day “will begin his duties in an expanded role as president and general manager on Jan. 15.”
“Tom brings a wealth of knowledge in ski area operations, and has a keen sense of the tourism landscape here in New Hampshire,” the release said. “We look forward to him taking the reins at Gunstock and helping realize the full potential of the county-owned four-season resort asset.”
Day said in the release that he was looking “forward to taking the reins from Greg and continuing his long term commitment to the staff and four season guests of Gunstock.”
Roth out
The Commission also fired longtime marketing director Mike Roth. His dismissal was unexpected, said his attorney, Jennifer J. Brook.
“Mike put his whole heart and soul into Gunstock,” she said Tuesday. “This is a real shock to him. There have been no accusations about anything he did.”
Brook sent a letter to the commission and the Belknap County Legislative Delegation demanding correspondence, documents and commission minutes regarding his Jan. 2 dismissal, which took effect Jan. 10.
Commission Chairman Stephan Nix and Commissioner Peter Ness declined requests by The Laconia Daily Sun to answer questions.
Day, the new Gunstock GM, began as a lift attendant at Waterville Valley Resort, worked his way up to director of mountain operations and in 1997 was named vice president and general manager.
He left Waterville in 2010 and became chairman of the board of Dome Industries, a manufacturing business in Warwick, Rhode Island, the release said.
In 2014, Day became the general manager of the Hooksett Welcome Centers.
He grew up in Falmouth, Maine, and Londonderry and attended Manchester Memorial High School and Plymouth State College.
The Gunstock Area Commission is to meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Belknap County Complex, 35 County Way, Laconia. The ski area is owned by the county.
