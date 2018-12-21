GILFORD — A steady rain drenched Gunstock Mountain Resort and guests were given free lift tickets as the ski area was able to offer only limited operations on an unseasonably warm first day of winter.
Temperatures topped 50 degrees.
Weather is king at ski areas. Consistent warm temperatures can make or break a season, and this was not the most auspicious start to what is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year – Christmas and winter break.
But not to worry, said Gunstock spokesman Mike Roth.
Even though rain was expected to continue for part of Saturday, with a high of 48 degrees, previous cold weather has allowed the resort to build a snow base advertised at 15 to 21 inches.
Colder temperatures that are expected to start Saturday evening should allow more good snowmaking, Roth said.
Sunny or partly sunny skies and cold temperatures are in the forecast after that, with even some snow showers expected in about a week.
Concerns over the possibility of freezing rain led to reduced operations Friday, Roth said.
Meantime, man-made snow covers 33 of the 34 runs that were open before Friday. The mountain has 55 trails.
“We’re ahead of the program in terms of our normal pace as far as getting trails open with snowmaking,” Roth said Friday. “That’s been the benefit of all the investment we made in the low-energy snowmaking technology.
“In the last couple of days, because it’s been so cold, the snowmaking has been wonderful. The quality of the snow with these low-energy snow guns is considerably nicer than older technology. People have been just raving about the conditions all December long.
“Because everything got groomed last night before the rain started, we’re expecting it to ski really nice tomorrow. We won’t have to run any groomers tonight, most likely, except on the 10 trails open today off of two lifts.”
Gunstock’s main lift, Panorama, which takes skiers from the base to the top of the mountain, was closed Friday.
Roth said the ski area should be back to normal operations Saturday.
Last season was disappointing at many New Hampshire ski areas.
An Arctic freeze dropped temperatures into negative numbers around Christmas. Windy conditions made it seem even colder. Then, rain fell before the traditionally busy Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
Gunstock ended last season with a $470,931 loss, compared to a $831,583 profit the previous year. Skier visits were down to to 150,320 compared to 165,575 in the prior year. In 2016, warm weather and rain were the problems, and the ski area recorded a $648,617 loss.
