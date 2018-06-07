GILFORD — Following its triumphant return in 2017, the popular Gunstock Hillclimb is coming back to Gunstock Mountain Resort on Wednesday, June 13.
Staged by Ridge Runner Promotions and presented by Laconia Harley Davidson and Amoskeag Beverages, the day of action consists of two events: an Amateur Invitational in the morning and a $15,000 American Hillclimb, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, in the afternoon.
This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, serving as a focal point for thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts who visit the Lakes Region during the 95th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week.
The Gunstock Hillclimb is a classic “Bike Week” tradition dating back to as early at 1938. Last year, after a six-year hiatus, the event was resurrected as an amateur-only event to kick off the celebration of Gunstock Mountain Resort’s 80th anniversary.
Climbing the steep runout of the historic 70-meter Torger Tokel Memorial Ski Jump this year, a massive earthen start ramp has been built to add even more flair and excitement for the spectators who come to witness some of the best amateur and pro riders as they race to the hilltop finish line.
“Bringing back the Hillclimb last year was a nod to our past, celebrating the generations of motorcycle families who have participated in the Gunstock Hillclimb over the years” said Greg Goddard, general manager at Gunstock. “This year, we’re looking forward by building on Gunstock’s rich history of innovation to stage a unique event that can grow even further to support Laconia Motorcycle Week as it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2023.”
In addition to Laconia Harley Davidson and Amoskeag Beverages, sponsors of the Gunstock Hillclimb include Bank of New Hampshire and United States Air Force Special Ops. There will be a 50-50 raffle by Ridge Runner Promotions, with proceeds going to the Shawn Farnsworth Memorial Fund.
“We’re really excited about the show we’re bringing to Gunstock for the Hillclimb this year,” said Michael Farnsworth of Ridge Runner Promotions. “This is the first one-day event to feature both amateur and pro hillclimb competitions, and we have an awesome lineup of riders, from the 50cc kids all the way up to the Extreme and Unlimited pros. It’s going to be a great day of thrilling excitement and there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy.”
Gates open to the public at 8 a.m. on the 13th. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., with the Amateur Invitational following and running until noon. There will be an intermission and entertainment from noon to 1 p.m., when the AMA Pro Racing American Hillclimb begins. That event will run until 5 p.m.
Admission is $20 for the day, and it is free for children 10 and under.
Onsite food, beverage, and retail vending are available at the hillclimb The event is not BYOB: no coolers, backpacks, large bags, tents, umbrellas, or glass bottles, will be allowed into the venue. Animals also are prohibited.
Gunstock will offer campsites within easy walking distance to the Hillclimb. Its expansive campground was voted Best of NH 2018.
The resort’ adventure park, also voted Best of NH 2018 for Lakes Region Summer Attraction, will be open with reduced operations, featuring the high-speed ZipTour, Mountain Coaster, and Scenic Lift Rides overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee.
For further information, visit gunstock.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.