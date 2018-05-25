GILFORD — After years of serving as a popular spot for weddings – thanks to its majestic mountain views and the rustic charms of its 1937 timber-and-granite main lodge – Gunstock Mountain Resort is getting out of the nuptials business.
Gunstock Area commissioners agreed Wednesday night with the recommendation of Mike Roth, Gunstock’s director of marketing and sales, that, once it has completed the 14 weddings booked for this year, Gunstock should stop hosting weddings and wedding receptions.
“There’s too much conflict with other parts of our business," Roth said. "On a Saturday afternoon in the middle of July, we have people stacked up and waiting to get on the zipline and we can’t run it until the wedding service is over.”
Gunstock estimates it will see $61,500 in revenue from this year’s weddings, and Centerplate, which provides food service, will realize about $90,000.
Roth says that, as part of the resort’s strategic planning initiative, it took a close look at weddings and receptions and came to the conclusion that focusing on other uses of the grounds and main lodge will generate more revenue and dovetail better with adventure and camping initiatives.
Gunstock General Manager Greg Goddard said he is aware there is a long and sentimental attachment to weddings at Gunstock. He said he has seen and taken part in many over the years, but the bottom line is that Gunstock can make better use of its facilities with alternate attractions.
Gunstock has not been accepting reservations for 2019 weddings and will now wind down any promotions for weddings, according to Roth.
Gunstock Commissioner Russ Dumais said the move is understandable and that he hopes to see more corporate and group functions at the area.
Gunstock follows the lead of another New Hampshire ski area, Attitash, in Bartlett, in getting out of the wedding business. In January, the Attitash Grand Summit, which is under new management, cancelled the 10 weddings it had scheduled for this year, forcing couples to seek alternative sites.
