GILFORD — The fate of a $750,000 revenue anticipation note will be on the minds of Gunstock Area Commission members when they meet tonight.
The commission is seeking approval from the Belknap County Delegation for the note, which will satisfy cash flow needs for the several months leading up to the 2018-19 ski season.
The delegation is scheduled to meet Friday morning to take up the request, and one of the leading critics of the county-owned ski area’s operations is predicting that it won’t pass.
Rep. Ray Howard (R-Alton), who is recuperating from heart surgery, said from his home Tuesday morning that the so-called RAN would not be approved by the delegation.
“It’s time for them to stand on their own feet and function like any other business,” said Howard, who was one of eight delegation members who recently voted to invoke a provision of the 1959 legislation that established the Gunstock Area Commission as an independent political body charged with managing the county-owned recreation area. The provision provides a formula for how much money the delegation can ask for from Gunstock. It passed by an 8-7 vote.
Howard says he doesn’t know how much money that will amount to but that it may come up at the commission’s meeting Wednesday night.
The delegation’s action followed the defeat of a bill that would have given the county delegation control of the bottom line of Gunstock’s budget. That bill, backed by Howard, was termed inexpedient to legislate by a unanimous vote of the House Municipal and County Government Committee in February. It later was brought to the floor by Rep. Marc Abear (R-Meredith) and was defeated, 308-15.
Since 1998, the commission, which does not have authority to borrow money without approval from the delegation, has requested a RAN every year. The delegation has approved $17,950,000 during that time period, all of which has been repaid.
Greg Goddard, Gunstock’s general manager, told commissioners last month that senior management has looked at contingency plans for reducing spending if a RAN is not approved and he identified $378,000 in possible cuts. He said those cuts are strategy issues “we wouldn’t want to share yet.”
A call to commission chairman Steve Nix regarding tonight’s agenda was not returned.
At its meeting last month, the commission approved sending a proposed memorandum of understanding, or MOU, to the delegation which provides that Gunstock will pay $175,000 a year plus 3 percent of its net profits to Belknap County.
The memorandum contains a provision to link payment to the delegation approving the full RAN request.
The delegation also is scheduled to discuss the proposed memorandum when it meets at 9 a.m. Friday, as well as the 1959 legislation that established the Gunstock Area Commission as an independent political body.
