GROTON — Selectmen are seeking permission to hold a special Town Meeting this month to hold a vote on proposed construction of a new $1.4 million Public Works Department building.
The town’s selectmen petitioned the Grafton County Superior Court on Friday, asking a judge to approve the meeting, which is tentatively scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 23.
According to the petition, the town needs to build a new Public Works building as soon as possible because the current facility, at 63 North Groton Road, has been flooded numerous times when the Cockermouth River and other nearby streams overflow their banks. The new building would be built about 2½ miles away, at 677 North Groton Road, across from the transfer station.
The town states that a special Town Meeting is needed to keep the cost of the project down. If the vote is put off until the next regular Town Meeting next March, the price tag for the building will be $300,000 higher, the petition states.
As of Wednesday morning, the court had yet to set a date for a hearing on the petition, according to selectmen’s administrative assistant, Sara Smith.
The petition states that past floods have damaged the building as well as some of the equipment stored inside, including a truck, welders, and generators.
