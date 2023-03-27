Great Brook

Liz Gammon, left, president of the board of directors of Great Brook Village, reads from a list of questions to property manager Mathew Dennehy of Imperial Properties, right. Gammon and other residents are concerned with what they call unprecedented lot rent increases from the park's new owner, Oakshire Management. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

BELMONT — Residents of Great Brook Village, a 55-and-older mobile home park, are sparring with the park's new owner over lot rent increases.

Tenants have called the multiple increases over the past year unprecedented and are questioning their legality. The property management company contracted by the owner highlighted record-level inflation as a primary contributor to increased maintenance costs and, therefore, rent. Residents are skeptical due to what they say is a lack of adequate services and a potential violation of previous agreements.

