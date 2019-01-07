ASHLAND — The Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston awarded a $350,000 grant for the Harvey Heights Phase I rehabilitation of 40 rental apartments in two two-story buildings.
The grant was awarded through Franklin Savings Bank with Lakes Region Community Developers as the sponsor.
The rental units are part of two USDA Rural Development properties that Lakes Region Community Developers purchased in 2016. Both properties, featuring a total of 65 units, were financed in the 1970s and were at risk of becoming market-rate, displacing low-income tenants.
The grant will allow Lakes Region Community Developers to phase in the rehabilitation, focusing on the 40 apartments first. There are 36 two-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom garden-style units.
The proposed improvements include installation of a sprinkler system, upgrading the fire alarm system, window and siding replacement, improved insulation, and addition of water-conserving bathroom fixtures. Additionally, there will be roof replacement, upgrading of kitchens and hallways, and improvements to laundry facilities.
The apartments serve households earning up to 50 percent of the area median income. Residents have access to onsite health care services and educational outreach, including health care counseling.
Franking Savings Bank is providing a construction loan.
The grant is among more than $46.6 million in grants, loans, and interest-rate subsidies supporting 47 affordable housing initiatives in New England and beyond. Funded in part through FHLBank Boston’s Affordable Housing Program, they will create or preserve 2,550 rental and homeownership units for individuals and families earning up to 80 percent of the area median income.
New Hampshire received more than $6.7 million for 133 affordable units of rental and ownership housing throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.