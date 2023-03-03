Belmont police recently arrested, then subsequently released, a man for an outstanding warrant of grand theft all the way from Winchester, Virginia. Jason Welin was accused of stealing an autographed Babe Ruth photograph. The commonwealth attorney chose not to extradite him. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun Illustration)
BELMONT — The Belmont Police Department arrested Jason Welin Feb. 20 as a fugitive, and shortly thereafter released him. The reason? The state of Virginia declined to extradite Welin, wanted for grand theft in Winchester for allegedly taking an autographed photograph of baseball legend Babe Ruth worth more than $1,000.
“The Winchester Commonwealth attorney has to weigh the cost of extraditing him from New Hampshire and the state’s interest in pursuing that charge,” Belmont Lt. Evan Boulanger said. “We made contact with the attorney in Virginia, and they did not request extradition, so he was released the next day.” Boulanger added that Welin was due “a large presumption of innocence.”
As it turns out, it’s not uncommon for police to discover that an individual has a warrant or a charge in another state.
“It can range from a traffic ticket to an unpaid fine to a murder — obviously they would extradite for something like that — but they’re not going to be extradited for low-level crimes,” Boulanger explained. “That doesn’t mean the warrant cannot be removed from the database. If we had future contact with him, he would not be taken into custody anymore on this" charge.
The Winchester Commonwealth attorney deferred comment to the Winchester Police Department.
Capt. Frank Mertle, the public information officer for the Winchester police, said incident was reported to them Feb. 5, 2022. According to the incident report, the Babe Ruth photo was valued at $3,000, according to the owner. Signed photos of the baseball star have been known to climb into the tens of thousands of dollars. Autographed baseballs bearing his signature can fetch over $200,000.
Mertle said the extradition process can be expensive and complicated.
"As far as the cost, you really have to take into consideration the travel of deputies," Mertle said. "What would happen, if our commonwealth attorney authorized the extradition, they would reach out to the city sheriff's office. They handle our civil processes, papers, extradition, things of that nature. So that's travel for two deputies, and they have to weigh the choices of driving out or flying out."
Boulanger later clarified that not every out-of-state warrant results in a “fugitive from justice charge” like it did with Welin. “When the warrants are entered into the national database, the agency will stipulate if they will extradite. If they say 'yes' and we confirm, we’ll arrest,” Boulanger said. “For example, if you go down to Florida and get a violation for running a stop sign, and you come back and you get stopped in New Hampshire, we’re going to see that warrant, but it’s going to say 'no extradition.' Nine times out of 10, we’ll say, ‘You’ve got a warrant in Florida, you may want to take care of that.'”
Welin could face arrest if he travels to Virginia, according to Boulanger.
