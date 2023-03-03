Grand Theft Ruth

Belmont police recently arrested, then subsequently released, a man for an outstanding warrant of grand theft all the way from Winchester, Virginia. Jason Welin was accused of stealing an autographed Babe Ruth photograph. The commonwealth attorney chose not to extradite him. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun Illustration)

BELMONT — The Belmont Police Department arrested Jason Welin Feb. 20 as a fugitive, and shortly thereafter released him. The reason? The state of Virginia declined to extradite Welin, wanted for grand theft in Winchester for allegedly taking an autographed photograph of baseball legend Babe Ruth worth more than $1,000.

“The Winchester Commonwealth attorney has to weigh the cost of extraditing him from New Hampshire and the state’s interest in pursuing that charge,” Belmont Lt. Evan Boulanger said. “We made contact with the attorney in Virginia, and they did not request extradition, so he was released the next day.” Boulanger added that Welin was due “a large presumption of innocence.”

