HAVERHILL — The Grafton County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public of callers posing as department officials who then say the person who they are talking to must pay money to resolve a legal matter.
“This scammer threatens community members and demands money or personal information,” the department said in a statement released to the media.
According to reports, the caller says that the recipient of the call missed jury duty or some sort of civil or criminal obligation. In some instances, it appears that the scammer claims the party is able to resolve the matter by sending money orders or prepaid credit cards. In other instances, the scammer will require a person to actually meet at the Grafton County Sheriff’s Campus to resolve the matter.
This scam has been reported several times throughout Grafton County. The caller is deliberately falsifying the information transmitted to the caller ID display to disguise their identity. Two of the numbers being used by the scammers is 603 787-2111 and 603 787-6911, which are numbers listed to the Sheriff’s Department.
“Anytime that a person receives a call and is asked in any way to send money you should
immediately be suspicious and do not send any money,” Sheriff’s Jeffrey Stiegler cautioned.
Those who have questions or concerns should call their local police department or the Grafton County Sheriff’s office 603-787-2111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.