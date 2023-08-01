WOLFEBORO — For seven months, Jeremy Hart and Lauren Howard trained for something neither had attempted before. The training was arduous, demanding a daily commitment of sometimes hours each day, advancing their technique and endurance in swimming, cycling and running. All of that dedication came into sharp focus at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, at a beach on Lake Wentworth. There, a crowd of people wearing wetsuits, swim caps and goggles stared at a line of buoys, marking a race course that stretched toward the rising sun, as they waited for Tri Tek race director Vince Vaccaro to say a single, two-letter word:
"Go!"
And with that, the Wolf Triathlon was under way. Hart, 43, and Howard, 50, are the Daily Sun’s 2023 Rookies, Lakes Region residents who had never attempted a triathlon before. Through the Rookie program, local businesses — and one not so local — chip in to help remove as many material barriers as possible for a beginner triathlete.
Colin Cook, of Peak Triathlon Coaching, provided each athlete with a customized training plan. The Wellness Complex and Fit Focus made sure they had access to training facilities. Tri Tek Events waived registration fees for the race. MC Cycle & Sport ensured they had bikes to train and compete on, and Bootlegger’s kicked in a pair of running shoes. The nutrition app Fuelin, based in San Francisco, offered each a subscription so they could eat in a way that complemented their training plan.
The one thing no business could offer them was a shortcut. Only Howard, of Laconia, and Hart, of Gilford, could do the work, which started in January and increased in intensity each week, right up until July 29.
Tri Tek offered two distances for The Wolf, which started at The Nick athletic fields. There was a sprint distance, but both rookies signed up for the longer Olympic distance, which featured a 0.9-mile swim, a 15.85-mile bike ride — which was adjusted due to storm damage on the original course — and a 6.2-mile run.
Hart, a software developer, and Howard, a nurse in training to become a nurse practitioner, approached the challenge with different athletic backgrounds, which likely contributed to their different experiences on race day. However, they both came away from the challenge encouraged and eager to find their way to another starting line.
Jeremy’s race
Hart, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and longtime marathon runner, came to the challenge expecting to be strong in the run, but had no experience with swimming or bicycling competitively. Saturday’s event was the first time he had done either among a group, and the start of the swim was his first learning opportunity of the day.
“I started strong in the pack, and about 100 yards in I wasn’t used to the crowd and banging around,” Hart said. He decided to let the front-runners get ahead and slowed his pace so he could have some water all to himself. Once he had space, he could fall back on his training and focus on his strokes and breathing.
On the way back to the beach, Hart’s strategy proved effective, and he was back on the heels of the first group when they were exiting the water. “The hours in the pool and in the lake paid off,” he said.
On the bike course, Hart said he focused on finding a good pace and staying there. He worried about dropping his water bottle — “which I had done on a training ride with sweaty hands” — but that didn’t happen. What did happen was hills, which he said were “definitely a challenge, but all the bike training helped. My legs just kept giving what I asked for.” He finished the bike ride faster than he expected.
Hart started the run portion strong and confident, given the 6.2 miles would be but a fraction of the marathons he’d completed. He set out on a good pace, he said, but there was no ignoring the heat, sun and humidity of the day, which he said “just kept pressing” on him. Meanwhile, he was also visited by lower back cramping, something he attributed to an injury he sustained while shoveling snow last winter. He was supposed to be incorporating back stretches as part of his regular routine, but had “slacked” on that recently, as he put it, and he paid for it on Saturday. He had to stop three times to stretch, giving up about 5 minutes of time.
When Hart crossed the finish line, he did so 46th out of the 80 who signed up for the Olympic distance, and he was second in his age group.
Lauren’s race
Howard’s interest in triathlon was sparked by the now-defunct IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman last held in Laconia in 2022. She volunteered for the race, and was inspired by watching athletes who pushed themselves through the course that day.
Howard’s interest in triathlon was an exploration into a new side of herself. She didn’t have an athletic background, hadn’t played sports much in school. Though there were periods of her life she had done some jogging, she had largely left that behind, in part because of problems she was starting to feel in her knees.
As she followed Cook’s training plan — and as the race date started to draw nearer — a couple of things became apparent. The first was that swimming, which she had almost no formal training in prior, was becoming her strongest of the three events. The second, though, was that she wasn’t increasing her pace in either the cycling or the running, and the math wasn’t working out favorably in terms of the cutoff times. She wasn’t worried about the swim, but she would have to complete the bike by 10 a.m., then the run by 11:15, in order to be considered a finisher. Race organizers institute cutoff times as a matter of safety, because traffic control, medical responders and other supports won’t be available for athletes still on the course as the day stretches on.
Howard could have switched to the sprint distance, which had a 0.3-mile swim, 14.3-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run. However, she had trained for months with her sights on the Olympic and, in her words, “The point was to see what I could do.”
She said she was nervous as she approached the event and started setting up her spot in the transition area, but her feelings were soon settled by her fellow competitors, some of whom she had gotten to know at The Wellness Complex’s pool. “Everyone was talking to everyone, introducing themselves, giving encouragement to everyone before we even started.”
Like Hart, Howard was taken aback by the initial swim experience, and said she had to talk herself through her strokes at the beginning. She soon found her rhythm, and finished the swim in good time. However, she wasn’t able to carry that momentum into the next leg.
Cycling was a challenge for her from the beginning, to the point where she had to re-learn how to ride a bike when the weather thawed this spring. MC Cycle loaned her a hybrid-style bike, which is easier to balance and steer than a road bike, but she still struggled, especially on inclines.
“Everyone passed me on the bike,” she said. Yet, as disheartening as that might sound, her experience on that course is a credit to the other competitors. “They were all so encouraging,” she said. “It just seemed like a really supportive community to be part of ... Some people were going so fast, but they still asked if I was doing OK, and I think they would have stopped if I said, ‘no.’”
Indeed, Howard was the last cyclist to finish the bike course, and when she came into the transition area, it was 10:07 a.m. — seven minutes over the cutoff time. Her race was over, but she said her racing career has only just begun.
Rookies no longer
“I can’t believe that I even did this, even attempted this,” Howard said. A year ago, swimming nearly a mile, then cycling for nearly 16 miles, would have been unthinkable for her. But the 2023 version of herself is looking forward to her next race, which is less than three weeks away.
Before taking on this challenge, she said she didn’t prioritize her fitness. “That’s a big change. Before I would be like, ‘I don’t have time, I’m just going to eat some pizza.’” When she did take the time to work out, she mostly stayed within her comfort zone. Now she knows that she can push herself much farther.
“I think just learning how to ride the bike, taking on a new challenge, I’m not a person that does stuff like that,” Howard said. “I am now. Normally I’m like, ‘This is too scary, I’m not doing it.’ But I did it.”
One of her concerns at the beginning of the training was how her knees would hold up. To her surprise, all the work, and the muscle she’s gained in her legs, has improved the situation. “They don’t bother me that much anymore. This whole time I thought I couldn’t do stuff because of my knees, now they’re becoming better because I’m doing stuff.”
In addition to the supportive atmosphere, Howard took encouragement from Saturday’s race by seeing how many people in their 60s and 70s took to the field. For example, the third overall finisher in the sprint distance was Bruce Butterworth, 70.
Hart said The Wolf made for “an amazing first triathlon.” He enjoyed the size, which was smaller than some of the marathons he’s done, and with all of the moving parts necessary for a triathlon, having a moderate size reduced some of the stress for him. He also praised the volunteers, who made sure athletes took the right turn at every juncture.
Even though he started at a place of relative strength, Hart said he’s made great progress thanks to the months of training. He started out only able to swim two laps of the pool before needing a breather, while now he feels he still has energy after swimming for a mile. Likewise on the bike, he used to slow to a “snail’s pace” when he started training on hills, now he can keep his speed while climbing.
Hart said his lifestyle is now different, including how he thinks about food, how much fitness he can fit into his daily life. “Scheduling my life has now become a superpower,” he said.
He plans to continue training, and is on the hunt for a 70.3 triathlon for his next challenge. “If I can do this, what else can I accomplish in time I was not using before?”
Are you interested in being part of the next class of Daily Sun Rookies? Email news@laconiadailysun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.