GILFORD — Fifteen men and women graduated this week from the first class of the Gilford Citizen Police Academy, a program which acquaints the general public with activities and members of the Gilford Police Department and seeks to dispel myths that many people may have about police practices.
The graduates were honored at a special ceremony and barbecue held Tuesday evening.
The class was comprised of people who either live or work in Gilford, according to Patrolman First Class Doug Wall, who acts as academy coordinator.
The group met for two hours on Tuesday evenings for three months to learn about how and when officers can use deadly force, witness and participate in firearms training using a computer simulator, tour the Belknap County Corrections facility and ride along with an officer on patrol.
“We want to bridge the gap between the community and the police,” Wall explained. “Showing regular citizens what we as officers do helps to build trust and educates the public.”
Wall noted that, for many people, their perceptions about the police comes from what they see on television, some of which is misleading or inaccurate.
“These (graduates) can dispel the myths that are out in the public,” Wall said.
Wall said participants found the ridealong the single most informative part of the academy.
“(Before they went out with an officer on patrol) they didn’t know what we do and how we do it,” he said.
In addition to hearing from various Gilford police officers who talked about their area of expertise, the class also heard talks from representatives from New Beginnings – which deals with domestic, sexual, and stalking abuse – and the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center, which works with victims of child abuse.
Wall said that three or four of the academy graduates are considering becoming department volunteers through the Volunteer in Police Services program.
The goal is to make the academy an annual event and plans are now underway to have the another session sometime next spring.
