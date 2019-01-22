WOLFEBORO — The chair of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District Board is warning that a couple of petitioned warrant articles, especially one calling for a tax cap, could have a profound effect on the way the district operates.
School district voters – comprising the towns of Wolfeboro, Ossipee, Tuftonboro, New Durham, Effingham and Brookfield – will have their say on the ballot measures, which ask if the district should create a budget committee, and if the district’s budgets should restrict the burden on local taxpayers to no more than a 2-percent increase over the prior year.
“I’m certainly against both of them," said Jack Widmer, chairman of the Governor Wentworth School Board. "It’s discouraging when people put warrant articles out there who have no idea what actually goes on in the district.”
Widmer was referring to Diane Smith, of Brookfield, who was one of the champions of the two petitions. Widmer said the board held a series of budget forums this past fall and invited members of the public to attend in order to learn about the district’s budget and budget processes. The forums were sparsely attended, and Smith was not among those attendees.
Smith said that she did, however, attend the district’s budget hearing.
Widmer said that one of the points he tried to make at the forums was that 76 percent of the overall budget is for contracted personnel costs, and 9 percent is for debt service, meaning that the board only has control over the remaining 15 percent of the budget.
“We’re pretty conservative with how we spend our money,” Widmer said.
The board has reduced staff through attrition as teachers have retired, he said, and has taken measures to cut energy costs. The district also has taken in students from Middleton, which has increased the district's revenue through tuition fees.
Meanwhile, the district has had to absorb blows from the state Legislature, which has reduced the state's contributions to local school systems while also causing them to incur unexpected costs. For example, the $54 million proposed budget for the 2020 Fiscal Year reflects a reduction of the state stabilization grant and the elimination of the state’s contribution to the teacher retirement system, which have a combined $750,000 hit to the budget.
“We’ve worked very hard to provide a quality education and keep the taxpayers in our sight, because they pay the bill,” said Widmer, who has served on the School Board for 25 years. If a 2 percent tax cap or budget committee were to further constrain the board’s budgeting abilities, students would bear the cost in terms of loss of extracurricular and athletic opportunities, and even their education, he said.
“Class sizes go up, buildings have to close, we have to do what we have to do. I hope we never get into that process. Our goal is to prepare our students for the future, not hold them back. Two percent is very, very difficult,” Widmer said.
Smith, who helped to write the petitions, organize the petition drive and deliver the signatures to the SAU office, said she happened to be the “point person” for the campaigns because she was retired and had the time to do it.
“This is a collaborative effort amongst several parties,” she said, though she declined to identify the other parties.
Smith said she wrote the petition to establish a budget committee for the school district for a simple reason.
“It’s really simple — it’s tax dollars. Unremitting increases in our school tax, and trying to find a way to address that. I don’t think any one of us feels these are the only solutions available, but these were the ones that stand the best chance at this point in time,” Smith said.
With a $54 million budget, she felt it was reasonable to call for an additional level of scrutiny, in the form of a budget committee.
“When you are dealing with the numbers of magnitude that they are, it is certainly worthwhile having a whole other set of eyes looking at those numbers,” she said.
When she was circulating the petitions, she said there were no more than a half-dozen people she encountered who declined the budget committee proposal, which she said bodes well for its chances at the polls. The budget committee article requires only a simple majority of votes to pass.
Signatures for the tax cap were a little harder to come by, she said. That measure also has a steeper hill to climb, as it requires a three-fifths majority to pass. The tax cap wouldn’t limit the overall budget, but it would cap the amount of that budget that comes from local taxpayers.
Smith said that, at the district’s budget hearing, she was impressed by Widmer’s budget presentation and at some of the cost-saving steps that were taken, especially with regards to contract negotiations.
“I applaud that. It doesn’t change that there is this ongoing cost increase to the communities,” Smith said. “It’s not that everyone’s angry at the school district and thinks it’s the evil empire. It’s not that at all … I think to have these will begin the process to ultimately reduce the tax burden.”
Many school districts in the state have budget committees, but few have tax caps. The Newfound Area School District is one exception, operating under a two-percent tax cap.
The Kingswood deliberative session for the 2020 Fiscal Year budget and school district warrant is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the Kingswood Arts Center.
Hearings on the petitioned warrant article for the tax cap will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Crescent Lake School in Wolfeboro; at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Brookfield Town Office; at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Effingham Elementary School; at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 at New Durham School; at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Ossipee Central School; and at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Tuftonboro Central School.
