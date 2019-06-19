CONCORD — Confusion over the spelling of Lake Wicwas was settled with a stroke of the governor’s pen on Tuesday, as Chris Sununu signed into law SB 132, a bill sponsored by Sen. Bob Guida and Meredith representatives Glen Aldrich, Harry Bean, Deanna Jurius, and Jonathan Mackie.
The proper spelling of the Meredith lake was never a question to local residents, but the state has used two spellings, including on a sign alongside Route 104 which spells it “Wickwas.” That sign was still up on Wednesday morning, but will have to be replaced with the enactment of the Senate bill.
“This bill names the lake along Route 104 in Meredith as Lake Wicwas,” reads the text of the legislation in its entirety.
