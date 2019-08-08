CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking a presidential major disaster declaration associated with the July 11-12 rainstorm that hit 10 Grafton County communities, with the greatest damage reported in Orange, Groton, and Canaan.
In his letter to President Donald Trump, Sununu estimated current state and local damages at $2.883 million, with costs expected to rise as more information is gathered.
Groton sustained $516,230 in FEMA-verified damages, according to the state.
“[T]he estimated cost of this disaster represents over half of their operating budget and is over three times their annual road budget,” Sununu wrote, noting that the town had been seeking a cash advance from the state to complete recovery efforts from an earlier storm in October 2017 when this year’s storm hit.
“These towns will have to cut back on planned road repairs, delay scheduled road work, increase taxes, and take out loans in an attempt to recover,” Sununu wrote in making his request.
