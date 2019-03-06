FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin will get a boost if one of the proposals in Gov. Chris Sununu's proposed budget gets legislative approval. The governor included a $1.5 million one-time investment in Franklin's efforts to build a park, with whitewater and river surfing amenities, on the lower Winnipesaukee River in downtown Franklin.
The first of its kind in New England, the whitewater park, which will contain both a water and land component, is expected to be a key catalyst for Franklin’s economic revitalization.
“Both Governor Sununu and Commissioner Caswell recognize the vast positive economic impacts that a new outdoor recreation industry would bring to the community, region, and state,” said Franklin City Manager Judie Milner. “The city is thrilled that the governor supports building the park."
Marty Parichand, executive director of Mill City Park, a nonprofit organization that has been a critical sponsor of the project, said: “Today, the national annual revenue of the outdoor industry is larger than annual car parts, car sales and gasoline sales combined. This project will breathe life into old, underutilized spaces for new entrepreneurs and business owners. It will attract both residents and visitors alike to stay and play in the region. It will provide new free outdoor sport venues for school children, connecting them both to the community, to each other, and to the environment. In building a vibrant regional economy, it will also help grow our tax base, providing additional resources for education and infrastructure."
Niel Cannon, a consultant for Franklin’s downtown revitalization efforts, added: “The expected economic impacts of attracting this new community of outdoor recreation enthusiasts are evidence-based from the 300-plus communities with whitewater parks across the United States, many of the communities starting out with a similar story as Franklin, a once-vibrant industrial town struggling to reinvent itself after the mills closed. All residents, not just Franklin residents, will enjoy the benefits of amplified recreational opportunities."
Cannon said that, of the more than $11 million in new spending that he projects to be generated by more than 160,000 annual visitors, the largest segment will be in lodging and leisure activities that also benefit surrounding communities in the region, such as Tilton, with spending for hotel rooms, restaurants, and bars.
"The city through Mill City Park will be making strategic alliances with other surrounding entities, such as Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield," Cannon said. "We would also work with other organizations like the Franklin Opera House and the Colonial Theater in Laconia, to sponsor entertainment events on the occasions of major competitions. The regional opportunities are endless.”
Franklin Mayor Tony Giunta said, “We all know that the economic benefit of a local tourist attraction extends well beyond the borders of the town or city in which that attraction is located. I want to thank Gov. Sununu for his vision in supporting this new segment of the tourism industry and helping us attract a whole new group of outdoor recreation enthusiasts to our city, surrounding communities, and our state. I urge our legislators to please support this worthwhile initiative.”
More information about the whitewater park is on Mill City Park’s website, millcitypark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.