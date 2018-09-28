LACONIA — The board of directors of the New Hampshire Humane Society has announced the resignation of Marylee Gorham, who has served the Meredith Center Road facility for 20 years and was its executive director for most of the last five years.
The resignation is effective immediately. The board expects to bring in an interim executive director to run the organization while it plans for a permanent replacement.
“Marylee has put her heart and passion into the agency for two decades,” said Tony Matos, vice-president of the New Hampshire Humane Society Board of Directors. “She is a tireless and lifelong animal advocate, and her work here has helped enable the NHHS to enhance its programs and services to help find second-chance homes for thousands of animals. We thank her for this service and wish her the best in her next endeavor.”
Gorham’s work at the Humane Society focused heavily on fundraising, resulting in enhanced resources to house and care for the animals, provide a higher quality of care, and bring an enhanced profile of the agency, the board said in a statement. She has advocated for animal rights in Concord and led a working group of people representing animal shelters across the state, the statement said.
“I've accomplished everything I set out to do at the New Hampshire Humane Society, stewarding and advancing the mission of the shelter, both in terms of enhanced animal care, extending community resources and creating new programs,” Gorham is quoted as saying in the statement. “The agency has grown and flourished under my leadership, but it's time now for me to pass the torch to a new leader to continue forward momentum."
The board will announce the interim executive director appointment once he or she has been confirmed and will be working to ensure there is full continuity of services during the transition.
To contact Tom Caldwell, email tom@laconiadailysun.com.
