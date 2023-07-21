Sam Crohan

Sam Crohan, left, plays the bagpipes during a youth open mic night at GoodNatured Smoothie Juice and Smoothie Bar downtown. His mom, Melissa, plays the role of music stand for his performance. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar hosted its second youth open mic event on Thursday evening. Young people from around the community are invited to perform in their own style at a small, friendly venue downtown. The event is still in its infancy, but GoodNatured owner Vincenzo Sisti hopes it will grow and fulfill the original mission of his business.

“Backtrack two years, it wasn't necessarily youth open mic specific, it was why I opened this place,” Sisti said. “It was to create more of a communal, safe space where everyone could be who they are, and with that it came in line with live music, open mics, trivia, we highlight local artists. It kind of enables more of the community to feel like they're a part of a community.”

