Sam Crohan, left, plays the bagpipes during a youth open mic night at GoodNatured Smoothie Juice and Smoothie Bar downtown. His mom, Melissa, plays the role of music stand for his performance. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar hosted its second youth open mic event on Thursday evening. Young people from around the community are invited to perform in their own style at a small, friendly venue downtown. The event is still in its infancy, but GoodNatured owner Vincenzo Sisti hopes it will grow and fulfill the original mission of his business.
“Backtrack two years, it wasn't necessarily youth open mic specific, it was why I opened this place,” Sisti said. “It was to create more of a communal, safe space where everyone could be who they are, and with that it came in line with live music, open mics, trivia, we highlight local artists. It kind of enables more of the community to feel like they're a part of a community.”
The smoothie bar also features board games and a free library where anyone can borrow or contribute a book at their leisure.
Sisti, a Laconia native, noted that aside from the park, skate park, and movie theater, there are few hangout spots for kids.
“Growing up here, there wasn't much,” Sisti said. “What I kept seeing is we would get kids in here after middle school let out, or high school let out, and they would have nothing to do. And they would just ask, 'Hey can I hang out here for a little bit?' So I would let them.”
When kids started showing up at GoodNatured consistently, Sisti felt the urge to do more.
“I figure, let's get something going where they can feel like they're contributing to the community and the revitalization,” Sisti said, “and also give them that feeling of their own space. It was a lot of factors that just perfectly fit into place.”
With his new goal of incorporating music, Vincenzo reached out to fellow local business NH Vintage Vinyl, owned by Dan McLaughlin.
“I had been talking to Dan for a while, how could we partner up in some context?” Vincenzo said. “Ange had done an open mic in Dover, which allowed us to have an immediate event that they had experience doing. They knew how to run it, so it's just a perfect partnership.”
Ange is Angela Stewart, a local musician who works at Vintage Vinyl. Last week, she set up the microphones and other equipment for at GoodNatured. During the open mic, she performs on guitar between acts, and plays the role of master of ceremonies, complete with signup sheets for parents.
“It went really well, we packed the whole place,” Stewart said of the first open mic event. “It was mainly just families supporting their kids. We had four performers.”
Those performers included an aspiring stand-up comic, a 19-year-old singer, a shy poet, and a young bagpipe player named Sam Crohan, who returned for the second open mic.
“My parents told me about it, and I wanted to play my bagpipes at more public places,” said Crohan, 12, who has been playing for three years. Crohan called the first open mic a fun experience, and credited his grandmother with introducing him to the traditional Scottish instrument. After Stewart finished a few songs on the guitar, Crohan took center stage and demonstrated his bagpipes chops.
“I love it, it’s a great opportunity for them to play for other people and just get out there, get known and experience it,” said Crohan’s mother, Melissa.
Most of the performers so far have been younger, like Crohan. Sisti says he hopes older kids will join into the mix.
“We’re trying to work on kind of increasing that median age just because that’s typically when you get a lot more people that might be writing their own songs and are more kind of comfortable,” Sisti said.
"But obviously we want to mix that into our kids, kind of bridge that gap between the youth that have done it, and the youth that are just starting out. I think that gap is important to bridge, because the kids that are just starting out, who’ve never gotten to mic, won’t go up to a mic because [they] don’t see a 15-, 16-year-old that’s only a couple of years older than them doing it really well and confident.”
